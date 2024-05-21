This Iconic National Park Hike Is Considered One Of The Most Dangerous In America

The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic natural landmarks in the world, and arguably, the best place to see it is the Bright Angel Trail. The path takes hikers almost 4,400 feet down and back up again, with sweeping views of the canyon all the way to the rushing Colorado River below. Unsurprisingly, this is a tremendously popular trail, with visitors coming to Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park from all over the world to attempt it. Unfortunately, it can also be extremely dangerous, even deadly.

Advertisement

People often underestimate Bright Angel, though it is one of many U.S. national park trails only experienced hikers should attempt. As signs along the trail warn visitors: "Down is optional. Up is mandatory." This is an out & back trail, meaning you go back up out of the canyon the same way you came in. Unfortunately, the way down on Bright Angel can be misleading because the way back is a lot harder. Enamored with the incredible views and encountering little difficulty traversing the seemingly easy trail, hikers may keep going long after they should turn back. Many don't realize until it's too late just how exhausting the way out of the canyon will be.