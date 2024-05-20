This Accessory Is The Swiss Army Knife Of Travel Clothing, Per Samantha Brown

Many of us put a lot of care into our travel outfits. We carefully count the pairs of underwear and socks we'll need, find the best fabric to resist packing wrinkles, and search for the most comfortable shoes and perfect soft pants for the plane. However, there's one great accessory that you should bring on all your trips that travel expert Samantha Brown called "the Swiss army knife of travel fashion" in a post on her Instagram: the humble neck scarf. Brown has given travelers some useful tips like how to wash a dish in your hotel room hassle-free, and how to secure the best possible seat on a plane. Likewise, her travel hacks for neck scarves are brilliant.

Advertisement

There are, of course, endless ways to wear a scarf to begin with if you're just looking at fashion. Tie it in your hair, wrap it around your neck with a fancy knot, or a few loose loops. It looks great on all genders, but it also has a ton of uses while you're out exploring the world. It can keep you warm, keep weather like snow or sand out of your face and hair, and be worn as a wrap or to simply cover your neck. On the travel side, however, it's got a lot more going for it. We've highlighted Samantha Brown's best advice for using a neck scarf while traveling and thrown in a few bonus tips as well.