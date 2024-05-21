The Lesser-Known Trick To Get The Cheapest Flight While Traveling For A Funeral

Most of the travel hacks bandied about these days can sometimes feel like a broken record. At this point, we've already drilled into our brains that the aisle seat is the best seat for getting work done, that it's better to resort to social media if you want to get a canceled flight re-booked as fast as possible, and that if you want to make sure to get overhead bin space, priority boarding is key. But there are also some valuable tips that remain less familiar. For instance, if you have an emergency and need to attend a funeral, there are airlines that offer flights at a considerably cheaper price than regular ones. These are called bereavement fares.

Although there are some airlines that offer low last-minute prices, availability and actual cost savings can be hit or miss. "We have never portrayed or tried to say we are the least expensive fare out there," American Airlines' Tim Smith said of these special fares in an interview with Bankrate, although it should be noted that the airline stopped offering them in 2014. "But it tends to be kind of in the middle between a full walk-up fare and an advance purchase, leisure type."

Losing a loved one is hard enough, and the last thing on your mind is to scour for some flights that are on the lower end of the pricing spectrum. Fortunately, certain airlines still discount last-minute tickets to those who have experienced a loss within their immediate family.

