Budget Travelers Should Avoid Venice's Gondolas (And Get Around This Way Instead)

Part of the appeal of this classic experience is being able to see Venice from a perspective other than the street. With this in mind, another way to go about achieving this goal is to hop on another type of boat: A traghetto. Traghetti (plural) are long, thin boats with curved up ends that look very similar to the tourists' gondolas. However, they employ two oarsmen instead of one — neither of which serenade you while you ride. Plus, traghetto is a public transportation used by the locals, so you probably won't be alone in your journey.

While you might be giving up some exclusivity and the gondolier's song, for around $2.20 per person, it's an efficient way to cross the Grand Canal and see Venice from the water at the same time. Catching a traghetto is easy. You'll just need to wait at one of the clearly marked traghetti stops along the Grand Canal. There are maps of the stops online and they will likely show on your printed tourist map, too. Note that because the traghetti is a public form of transportation, crossings are primarily during working hours rather than on the weekends.

Even if the experience is lacking a bit of Hollywood romanticism, once you've budgeted how much cash to bring to Italy, you'll be able to use it for an extra gelato, an aperitivo, and dinner rather than a half-hour float.

