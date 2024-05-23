The Best Time To Book A Flight For Anxious Fliers Who Hate Turbulence

We've all been there. Your flight takes off and you're about to drink your beverage from the cart when, suddenly — the plane starts shaking or bouncing. The seatbelt light is turned on, and the pilot or flight attendants tell you there is turbulence before stopping in-flight service and taking their seats. It can cause you to feel ill, and for those people who have anxiety about flying in the first place, some rough moments. Injuries from turbulence are rare, but they do happen. Even if you understand why turbulence occurs, it can still be a pretty scary experience. There are some ways to temper your odds of having it happen on your plane. If you book your flight for late night and early morning, you're likely to have less turbulence to disrupt your trip.

Turbulence can happen for a few reasons. If you encounter storms or bad weather on your flight, the plane can move and shake. It can also happen because, when warm air rises and contacts cool air, the resulting airflow patterns can move things around. Large structures on the ground like mountains or tall buildings can disrupt the flight as well. It's what's happening outside the plane, not inside. Here is all the info you need about when to book your flight to avoid turbulence, as well as other tips to help you get through it with as little anxiety as possible.