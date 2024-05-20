Swim And Watch The Sunset At This Stretch Of Hawaiian Coastline With Views Beyond Belief

In every direction, Hanalei Bay offers views. To the west, the bay is the largest on Kauai, and the ocean extends to the horizon. To the north and south, the breathtaking, golden Hanalei Beach stretches on for around two miles. The beach is deep, too, providing around 125 feet for beachgoers to stretch out with blankets, take a stroll, or play frisbee. Looking inland, or mauka (towards the mountains), visitors can take in views of the lush landscape and mountain peaks.

Adding to the quintessential vibe of the landscape, the Hanalei Pier juts 340-ft onto the water, with a pavilion covering the furthest section. Originally covered in wood planks, the rotting surface was replaced in 1922 and made to ensure resilience against the elements with a concrete deck. Originally used as a launching point for ships taking rice from Hanalei to Honolulu, the pier has remained as a historical relic for the locals and tourists to enjoy.