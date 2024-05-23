This Italian Region Has Whitewashed Homes Just Like Santorini Without The Crowds And Cost

The Greek island of Santorini is a beautiful place. There are pretty, whitewashed houses and architectural wonders to experience. If you've decided to visit, you're not alone, as more than 2 million tourists visit Santorini every year. That stands in contrast to the mere 15,000 local residents. It's also very expensive to pay this overly popular place a visit. That's why people are always looking for an alternative to overcrowded Santorini on other Greek islands. And we already know that Italy boasts some amazing, lesser-known islands, but there's also a destination as beautiful as and similar to Santorini that gives visitors a huge area to explore instead.

Meet Puglia (aka Apulia), which is a region along the heel of the "boot" of Italy. You'll find fewer crowds in this lesser-known area and, similar to the stunning Italian island of Ponza, there are gorgeous towns, architectural wonders, and perfect beaches.

Visit Polignano a Mare for one of the top beaches in Europe. Check out Lecce to see an ancient Roman amphitheater right in the center of town and the Baroque masterpiece, Santa Croce Basilica. You can't miss the magical-looking "trulli" or stone houses of Alberobello, which are protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There's so much to do and see that you'll be saying, "Santorini? Where's that?" Here's what you need to know about this lovely region with fewer tourists and more to do than Santorini.

