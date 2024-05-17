This Vibrant Greek Island Is A Bucket List Destination For 'Mamma Mia!' Fans
We hate to burst your bubble, "Mamma Mia!" lovers, but the idyllic and leafy island of Kalokairi isn't a real place. So, where were those dreamy scenes of turquoise water, white-washed villages, and churches perched on a cliffside actually filmed? Skopelos, Greece.
Although there are plenty of Greek Islands known for stunning beaches, Skopelos is also known for its lush vegetation and thousands of different hues of green and blue. In fact, Skopelos could easily take the cake as one of the most beautiful islands in the entire country, if not the Mediterranean. From the mountaintop Chapel of Agios Ioannis, where Sophie and Sky (almost) got married, to Kastani Beach, where the duo professed their love to each other through song, there are countless hidden gems to uncover that are just as worthy of being blockbuster movie backdrops. It's truly no wonder why the producers of "Mamma Mia!" chose Skopelos as the perfect depiction of all things Greek Island life.
Stroll along pebbled beaches, wreathed in verdant green foliage, and climb up the hidden alleyways of villages perched on a hillside that almost seem to tumble into the turquoise sea. Above all else, Skopelos is a bucolic hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the modern world that is almost sure to transport you to a world of peace and tranquility. With so much beauty to behold, you don't even need to be a "Mamma Mia!" fan to enjoy this stunning island.
Planning a trip to Skopelos
There are several different villages scattered across Skopelos including Skopelos Town, Glossa, Elios, and Klima. Skopelos Town is the largest of the four settlements while Klima is by far the smallest with a population of just 50 residents. Although you won't be able to stay in the magical Villa Donna, there are tons of alternative villas and estates to call home for your time on Skopelos. One of the best features of a trip here is that you can plan a fairly lavish Greek Island vacation on a budget.
There are also plenty of things to do on this little island of around 5,500 people, with the population fluctuating with the seasons. Visit one of the monasteries, find your own slice of paradise along Skopelos' beautiful beaches, or simply wander around the charming villages. Two of the best beaches, Agnontas and Kastani, were the setting for some of the most famous scenes in "Mamma Mia!".
Yes, you can also take a dedicated "Mamma Mia!" tour, too. Diehard fans will love the ability to combine all of the filming locations into one convenient excursion, but it's just as much fun to connect the dots yourself if you're brave enough to rent a moped. The most popular sights include the aforementioned Agnontas and Kastani beaches, but don't miss your chance to climb the 110 stone steps to reach the Church of Agios Ioannis Kastri.
Getting to Skopelos, Greece
While you might picture Skopelos tucked near the beautiful yet overcrowded Cycladic jewels of Santorini or Mykonos, it's actually north of Athens, far from the famous southern isles. As one of the four inhabited Sporades Islands, Skopelos is located near the mainland and accessible only by ferry.
Unfortunately, there is no direct ferry to Skopelos from Athens. Instead, you'll need to catch the ferry from the nearby towns of Volos. This beautiful port city is worth a visit in its own right and takes less than 4 hours to reach by car from Athens. There are two ferry ports located on Skopelos in the larger cities of Skopelos Town and Glossa. The time it takes to reach the island will depend on which port city you choose. A ticket to Skopelos Town, also known as Chora, will take an average of 2 hours and 35 minutes and up to 3 hours and 35 minutes, depending on which ferry provider you choose. Glossa is the faster choice of the two and only takes 2 hours from the mainland.
In terms of getting around once you're on the island, there are plenty of great transportation methods on Skopelos. The public bus system is well connected and inexpensive. Like many other Greek isles, there are plenty of motorbikes that are perfect for connecting the dots and exploring the sites. You can also rent a car, take taxis, or seek out the more secluded stretches of beach by boat.