This Vibrant Greek Island Is A Bucket List Destination For 'Mamma Mia!' Fans

We hate to burst your bubble, "Mamma Mia!" lovers, but the idyllic and leafy island of Kalokairi isn't a real place. So, where were those dreamy scenes of turquoise water, white-washed villages, and churches perched on a cliffside actually filmed? Skopelos, Greece.

Although there are plenty of Greek Islands known for stunning beaches, Skopelos is also known for its lush vegetation and thousands of different hues of green and blue. In fact, Skopelos could easily take the cake as one of the most beautiful islands in the entire country, if not the Mediterranean. From the mountaintop Chapel of Agios Ioannis, where Sophie and Sky (almost) got married, to Kastani Beach, where the duo professed their love to each other through song, there are countless hidden gems to uncover that are just as worthy of being blockbuster movie backdrops. It's truly no wonder why the producers of "Mamma Mia!" chose Skopelos as the perfect depiction of all things Greek Island life.

Stroll along pebbled beaches, wreathed in verdant green foliage, and climb up the hidden alleyways of villages perched on a hillside that almost seem to tumble into the turquoise sea. Above all else, Skopelos is a bucolic hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the modern world that is almost sure to transport you to a world of peace and tranquility. With so much beauty to behold, you don't even need to be a "Mamma Mia!" fan to enjoy this stunning island.