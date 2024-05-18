Avoid Bali Crowds At This Little-Known Indonesian Archipelago With Such Surreal Beauty

Raja Ampat is overflowing with natural wonders and amazing sights, and there is a logical explanation for why the islands are so rich in flora and fauna. Raja Ampat is in the heart of the Coral Triangle not far from Australia and New Zealand. The Triangle forms where the Pacific and Indian oceans meet and creates an absolutely amazing biodiverse ecosystem. While visiting the islands, you won't have to wait in long lines, like at Bali's high-traffic, "tourist-trap" sites. You also won't have many of the comforts us Americans are familiar with, like Wi-Fi, streaming channels, or plenty of electrical outlets. This is not a posh spa resort, but more so a rugged and real adventure somewhere stunning and overlooked. The magnitude of the natural biodiversity is thanks to the overlooked part.

Here you can climb the tallest hill, Pianemo Hill or Little Wayag, as it is lovingly known, by following the trail of 250+ wooden steps meticulously placed among the gum trees. This is a chance to capture the perfect panorama of a surreal aquamarine ocean dotted with small scattered islands. Another amazing experience you should consider is a trip to Heart Lake in Misool, which is enchanting with its clean turquoise water and small beach — perfect for some soul searching or some serenity. Stairs are located near the lake and leading up to the highest point, allowing you to capture a photo of the entirety of this body of water.