Fun Water Parks To Check Out In The Caribbean, According To Reviews

An adventurous excursion that is immediately associated with summer, a water park is a place where fun is all but guaranteed. Just look at the ingredients. There's likely to be some sun — we're talking about outdoor water parks here — possibly slick slides where riders can pick up some serious speed, and maybe a wave pool or three. Other features can include a lazy river, an obstacle course, and water dump buckets, all places where getting wet (and cooling off) is part of the fun.

The Caribbean is a popular tourist destination that is warm year-round, making it a perfect place for a water park. Unsurprisingly, many have popped up all over the region. Some are tied to resorts and open only to guests, while others accept anyone willing to pay the entry fee. What all these water parks have in common is the chance to get wet and wild in the pursuit of some good old-fashioned fun. We've uncovered a number of them worth visiting, using sites like Tripadvisor to compile the list.