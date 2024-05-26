The Best (And Cheapest) East Coast Beach Towns To Visit, According To Research

There's nothing quite like a beach vacation to banish the blues, especially if you've chosen an affordable place to visit. With price increases on everything from gas to fast food to orange juice, it's no wonder budget-conscious beach bums are looking for a more affordable way to enjoy a day on the sand. Luckily, the East Coast offers plenty of beautiful and affordable destinations for a relaxing getaway. Choose your destination well, and you can even visit one of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. without causing irreversible damage to your bank account.

We dug deep to find the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns. In addition to scouring the internet for expert opinions on this topic, we conducted research comparing things like hotel costs, restaurant meals, and attraction fees to find economical options for your next holiday at the strand. Whether you're hoping to go shelling on the soft sand of Amelia Island, kayaking around the marsh off Tybee Island, Georgia, or biking through a wildlife refuge in Chincoteague, Virginia, you'll find a perfect place to visit for your next beach holiday on this list.