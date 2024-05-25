This Little-Known Spot Is The Midwest's Uncrowded Alternative To Badlands National Park

Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park is all about preservation. Yet, at the same time, the very essence of the region is about decay. In the same way the eroding coastline gives way to rugged cliffs and a rocky shoreline at Acadia National Park, this state park offers a dynamic, yet fragile, landscape to stimulate the senses. Rock formations jut over 100 feet above the land and water below, looking down on the Smoky Hill River.

The unique landscape creates an ecosystem for plants and animals, some of which can only be found here. Visitors may be lucky enough to catch sight of pronghorn, also known as antelope, that live in the region. Birdwatchers will want to look out for Ferruginous hawks hunting near the river and cliff swallows burrows into their mud nests at the top of the formations. Rock wrens and Say's phoebes call the area home, too.

Native plants also make a home here. Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park is the only place in the world that hosts Great Plains wild buckwheat, which thrives in the chalk prairies here. Winterfat is another plant that is primarily found inside the park, and it's an important food source for wildlife during the winter months, while a member of the lily family, aptly named the chalk lily, is a nocturnal plant that opens its blooms after dark to feed pollinators during the night.

