This Viral TikToker's Hacks For Making Economy Flights Comfier Has Broken The Internet

If money was not an issue, we'd all probably be zipping around in private jets or stretching out in first class every time we boarded a plane. But reality bites, and most of us are pinching pennies in coach. No one likes to be packed like sardines in what is essentially a metal tube, so if you're planning to bring a suite of travel gadgets to make your journey bearable, spare a thought for your fellow passengers.

In the comments section of @nalae.co's TikTok, travelers had clashing opinions on bringing these tools. Some balked at the accessories, particularly the foot hammock, for being more of a nuisance than a help. "The girl behind me placed one of those foot hammock[s] & I could feel her tugging on the chair, so I reclined," one user wrote. Others voiced their frustration with the sheer bulk of it all. "Ugh when I fly I'm trying to bring as little as possible in to the cabin, even in Business Class. As a very frequent flyer all of this would annoy me," penned another user.

On the flip side, some swear by these enhancements, especially on lengthy flights. "All of y'all hating have clearly never been on a 10+ hr flight," one wrote, with another commenting, "I actually think these hacks are awesome and the foot rest thing? AMAZING." Whatever camp you fall under, just remember: your convenience shouldn't come at the cost of someone else's comfort.

