Islands Around The World That Are The Most Dangerous

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world, with over 155 miles of beaches. With all that wide-open space, it sounds idyllic and like it could be one of the best islands to visit on vacation. However, some serious dangers come with heading to this Australian locale. Despite the tempting stretches of sand, the waters around Fraser are some of the worst places to swim on the globe. No lifeguards patrol the miles of beach, and it is a very risky place to take a dip, even for experienced swimmers. The area gets strong riptides, plus sharks and jellyfish are common. There are potential threats to worry about on dry land as well.

Visitors are pretty much guaranteed to come face-to-face with an animal anywhere in Australia, but that creature may not be so friendly if it lives on Fraser Island. It has a large population of dingoes that roam the area. They are fun to watch from a distance and usually steer clear of humans out of fear. However, they are still wild animals and have been known to get aggressive out of nowhere. In February 2024, a little boy was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island. Just a few weeks later, dingoes bit two more women visiting the island. The dingoes of Fraser Island have become more vicious in recent years, making the area an even more dangerous place to visit.

