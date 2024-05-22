The Pretty Colorado City Bird Lovers Will Want To Flock To This Summer
Aspen, Colorado is a picture-perfect town with some of the absolute best skiing in the U.S. What visitors might not realize is that this winter wonderland is also known for being a premier birding and bird-watching destination. According to a 2015 article from the Aspen Sojourner, 240 species of birds can be found in the Roaring Fork Valley, home to Aspen, Carbondale, and other nearby towns. Phebe Meyers, the Community Programs Director with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES), a non-profit organization, spoke exclusively with Islands on why birds and bird watching have become synonymous with Aspen.
She explained that it is all due to Aspen's thriving natural environment, full of mountain peeks, river valleys, and countless plant communities. "Where these life zones and ecosystems blend together, along with the diverse microclimates throughout the Aspen area, yields an abundance of bird species," Meyers said. "The preservation of numerous public spaces within the city and its surrounding landscapes supports intact bird habitat and facilitates public access to Aspen's diverse ecological communities for bird watching."
Needless to say, Aspen is a must-visit for bird lovers, and even more so in 2024, thanks to Aspen Summer of Birds, starting June 3 and ending July 28. This artistic programming comes from the National Audubon Society with help from the Birdsong Project, ACES, and more. So, pack your bags and head to Aspen during this brief time frame; a myriad of educational bird-related fun awaits.
What can visitors expect at Aspen Summer of Birds?
Aspen Summer of Birds 2024 is providing the public with various events. Throughout June and July, several birding outings will occur at some of the most stunning trails, lakes, and campgrounds in Aspen and the surrounding areas. You can check out all the outings offered in the region online. On July 27 and 28, musical performances from the Aspen Music Festival and School's (AMFS) student quartet will be held at various locations and times.
The Aspen Summer of Birds 2024 will also feature the National Audubon Society's Chief Scientist, Chad Wilsey, who will discuss bird conservation and more with the audience. Note that these are only selected highlights and that there are other experiences scheduled throughout the event, like a picnic lunch and art makings, and registration is required. "Events like Aspen Summer of Birds inspire curiosity, awareness, and connection to participants of all ages," Phebe Meyers exclusively told Islands.
"Through partnerships and collaborations, we increase our reach and can provide a variety of musical, creative, and outdoor experiences to our community," she explained. "These experiences not only provide educational opportunities to learn more about our feathered friends but also provide a space for mental and spiritual well-being and connection."
Aspen offers year round bird-related activities
If you cannot make it to the Aspen Summer of Birds 2024, no problem. Phebe Meyers told Islands that bird-related activities are plentiful in Aspen throughout the year. For example, visitors can go birding with ACES. This excursion, which is $25 at the time of this writing, is offered throughout the summer and from October to May on the first Tuesday of the month. You can register online.
Note that ACES also has birding activities lined up for September, including the Open Space Fall Bird Migration Field Trip on September 12. The Roaring Fork Audubon is another non-profit in Aspen. In the winter, they invite speakers to discuss birds for their Naturalist Nights series. However, if interested, the Roaring Fork Audubon does have several summer field trips planned at the time of this writing as well.
If you prefer to go birding or bird watching without a guide, visit John Denver Sanctuary. This breathtaking public park is known for its beauty and bird sightings. Are you planning a vacation to Colorado soon and need more itinerary ideas? Check out where you can enjoy a scenic lunch with a llama or plan to stand on the tallest dunes in North America at this uniquely thrilling national park.