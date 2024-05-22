The Pretty Colorado City Bird Lovers Will Want To Flock To This Summer

Aspen, Colorado is a picture-perfect town with some of the absolute best skiing in the U.S. What visitors might not realize is that this winter wonderland is also known for being a premier birding and bird-watching destination. According to a 2015 article from the Aspen Sojourner, 240 species of birds can be found in the Roaring Fork Valley, home to Aspen, Carbondale, and other nearby towns. Phebe Meyers, the Community Programs Director with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES), a non-profit organization, spoke exclusively with Islands on why birds and bird watching have become synonymous with Aspen.

Advertisement

She explained that it is all due to Aspen's thriving natural environment, full of mountain peeks, river valleys, and countless plant communities. "Where these life zones and ecosystems blend together, along with the diverse microclimates throughout the Aspen area, yields an abundance of bird species," Meyers said. "The preservation of numerous public spaces within the city and its surrounding landscapes supports intact bird habitat and facilitates public access to Aspen's diverse ecological communities for bird watching."

Needless to say, Aspen is a must-visit for bird lovers, and even more so in 2024, thanks to Aspen Summer of Birds, starting June 3 and ending July 28. This artistic programming comes from the National Audubon Society with help from the Birdsong Project, ACES, and more. So, pack your bags and head to Aspen during this brief time frame; a myriad of educational bird-related fun awaits.

Advertisement