This Lesser-Known Bright Blue Lake Is Known As The 'Maldives Of Mexico' For A Reason

It almost goes without saying, but Mexico is a beautiful country. From endless coastlines on the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean, to ancient Mayan ruins, history, culture, iconic distilled spirits, delicious food, and so much more, it's a land of exploration and adventure. While popular resort areas like Puerto Vallarta, Cancún, and the rip tides at Cabo San Lucas get much of the attention, a trip to Bacalar is an experience that goes beyond palm trees and an umbrella in your drink. Often referred to as "the Maldives of Mexico," you can perch in a waterside cabana, savor the luscious water, and discover some of the planet's oldest life forms without trekking to the Indian Ocean.

As an inland destination, Bacalar isn't about being one of the most famous beaches in the world, evening booze cruises along the coast, or scuba diving on the reef. But that doesn't mean you won't find fun in the sun or the opportunity to shrivel due to extended time in the warm Mexican water. On the contrary, you'll be exposed to a unique waterway known as Bacalar Lagoon, which serves as the central activity zone for the town of the same name. It's a place where you can define "activity" any way you like, from reading a book in the comfort of an overwater hammock to scuba diving in the spectacular Cenote Azul.