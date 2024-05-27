The Absolute Best Day Trips From Amsterdam, According To Rick Steves

From strolling by blooming tulips to admiring some of the best art on the planet, there is no shortage of things to do in Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands. On his website, European travel expert Rick Steves recommends checking out the Rijksmuseum to see Rembrandts and Vermeers, the Dutch Resistance Museum to learn about how the Dutch fought back against Nazi occupation, and the Royal Palace, to experience some of the most beautiful 17th-century architecture on the continent. While you could easily spend an entire trip in Amsterdam, the secret to understanding the Netherlands is to leave the big city and explore the small towns and villages. You don't even have to go far. Some of the best little communities to visit are just a quick day trip from Amsterdam.

Advertisement

We've learned a lot of great travel tips from Rick Steves, but one of the best is to look for hidden gems instead of tourist hot spots. On his website, Steves and fellow travel writer Gene Openshaw recommend a few villages that aren't far from Amsterdam: Edam, Volendam, Marken, Alkmaar, Hoorn, and Enkhuizen. These delightful villages and towns may not have museums with hundreds of Van Gogh paintings or an enormous free library with a terrace offering views of the city, but they do offer delicious cheese, beautiful boat trips, and a glimpse into what it's really like to live in the Netherlands.