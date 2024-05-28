Why This Iconic Mount Rainier National Park Hike Is One Of The World's Most Dangerous

The centerpiece of Mount Rainier National Park is its 14,410-foot-tall namesake mountain. It's a part of the Washington Cascade Range, and it's ruggedly beautiful and wild. However, along with that wild beauty, the park can be dangerous. You don't even have to be going for the summit to be in the Mount Rainier danger zone. People have died making the 9-mile round trip hike up to Camp Muir. Named for the naturalist John Muir, the camp is as high as you can go on the mountain without a climbing permit and has shown itself to be the type of national park trail that should only be hiked by experts. The altitude, changing weather, and the conditions of snow and ice along the way can combine to make it a treacherous, even deadly hike.

To start with, the hike takes you up to 10,188 feet with a gain of nearly 4,800 feet in elevation. That's a steep, demanding hike, and the higher you get, the harder it becomes to breathe as the oxygen levels decrease. You run the risk of altitude sickness, which can cause headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and a loss of appetite. Dehydration also happens faster when you're at higher elevations, which can also cause irritation, disorientation, and fatigue. Dehydration and altitude sickness alone can be problematic, but the confusion they can cause could lead to hikers making dangerous mistakes on the trail. You have to have your wits about you, as conditions can change quickly.