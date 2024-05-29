Hike, Camp, Or Relax On The Beach At One Of Florida's Longest Stretches Of Coastline

A narrow spit of land off the northeast coast of Florida, just an hour from Orlando, Cape Canaveral has been inhabited for some 14,000 years, and you can take a short hike back in time when you head out on the picturesque boardwalk that marks the start of the Turtle Mound trail. The 50-foot tall hill you climb on this easy 7-minute hike isn't a dune at all, but a shell mound, or midden, piled up over thousands of years as the native Timucuan people discarded thousands of shells after what must have been some magnificent seafood dinners.

The short, sweet Castle Windy Trail will take you through shady, verdant tunnels of green foliage to Mosquito Lagoon. But there's nothing like a stroll through the surf, which can be as long or as lazy as you like. Beachcombing, or shell collecting, is a popular pastime here, and you can stop by the Apollo Beach Visitor Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick up a copy of the Canaveral Guide to Seashells, identifying species like the calico scallop, the great heart cockle, and the Atlantic auger. Collect 'em all! Then pop your beach umbrella for some well-earned chillaxing with your favorite beach read.