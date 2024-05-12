Don't Make These Common Mistakes When You Go To A Nude Beach For The First Time

Bikinis and board shorts are typical beach day attire. However, those who want to bare it all can do so at a nude beach. Nude beaches have their origins in nudism, also referred to as naturism. This social movement arose in the country during the late 1920s and grew in the 1960s. In a nutshell, it encourages individuals to disregard societal shame regarding nudity and wear their birthday suits with pride. Now, the U.S. is home to some very popular nude beaches, and there are some even better options in the Caribbean as well.

Notable spots include Black's Beach in California and Haulover Beach in Florida. There's even a nude beach on Lake Tahoe, one of the biggest lakes in the US. Although nudism and nude beaches might be taboo for many, others find it empowering. Speaking to CNN, writer Geena Truman stated, "It's about freedom and reveling in your body while immersed in nature."

Similarly, Nicky Hoffman Lee from the Naturist Society Foundation told USA Today, "If you swim in the ocean without a swimsuit on, you'll never go back in with a suit on." She continued, "The feeling is just incredible." If you've never been to a nude beach but are interested in the experience, there are rules to adhere to. With that said, here's what you need to know before taking it all off.

