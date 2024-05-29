The Best Time To Go On An Alaskan Cruise, Depending On What You Want Most From The Trip

Wondering when to book your Alaskan cruise? A trip to the northernmost state is delightful at any time of year, but deciding on what you most want out of the vacation can help determine when the best time to book your sailing will be. To start, the seasonal nature of cruises will help you out: The bulk of cruises to Alaska operate from May to September from the West Coast ports of Seattle and Vancouver. So while there are fantastic Alaskan cruises to choose, maybe don't count on ringing in the New Year on one.

As a travel writer, one of my most treasured trips is the Inner Passage cruise to Alaska I took with my kids on the Discovery Princess. Much of what we enjoyed onboard, including the ritzy dining experiences, getting bundled up to watch outdoor movies under a vast canopy of stars, and snapping roughly one billion pictures from our balcony, would be part of the experience no matter when we traveled. On the other hand, some of the most delightful aspects of the trip, like the temperate weather, the drama of calving glaciers and resulting baby icebergs, and the spawning salmon we watched launch themselves upstream, were down to the fact that we traveled as July turned to August.