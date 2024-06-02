18 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In The Caribbean For Adults Only, According To Reviews
When choosing a vacation in the Caribbean, a lot of variables come into play. For instance, what is the best time of year to travel, or should you just find a Caribbean island safe from hurricanes? Should you visit somewhere familiar or venture out and try a safe destination for a stress-free vacation? Then, once you decide, consider the essential travel hacks to maximize your trip to the Caribbean. Finally, accommodation. Choices like all-inclusive are good for vacationers looking for a carefree trip.
Room, dining, drinks, and activities are rolled into the rate, and guests don't need to demand a final bill to check off each item. Adults looking for time away from bleating children and kid-focused facilities can sweeten the deal further with an adults-only all-inclusive. For vacationers in search of viable options, we've identified some of the best in the Caribbean based on scores and reviews from sites like Hotels.com.
Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, St Lucia
On this island packed with lots of things to do, this Lilliputian property sits near the northern tip. Per a review on Hotels.com, the resort has "Only 25 rooms, no children, beautiful location, outstanding food." All rooms at Calabash Cove Resort & Spa come with sea views, and since the hotel is on the West Coast, they enjoy fine sunsets. Accommodations are spacious, starting at suites and then moving up to suites with private plunge pools and Balinese-style cottages close to the sea.
Couples will find plenty of options to create special moments. There are private dinners served on a pier set over the gently lapping sea, a tranquil beach with loungers in front of the property, and even an indoor space called The Whispers where duos can enjoy quiet time together. At Cove Gardens, couples can wander among a realm of plants, fragrant flowers, local birdlife, shaded seating, and calming wind chimes.
Cocobay Resort, Antigua
This romance-promising property is situated on a hill and features two white-sand beaches on its sides. The charming accommodations of Cocobay Resort are cottages connected by snaking paths. The pick of the bunch, perhaps, is the Azure Waterfront Pool Suites. Set right by the water, they come with a hammock and an outdoor tub on a deck and offer endless sea views.
As a guest on Expedia wrote, "Staff make you feel like family. Smaller property not the large resorts where you are a number. Everyone knew us after a few days. Looking for [a] quiet resort this is definitely the place." For something a little out of the ordinary, guests can book an experience where food is served to them in a secluded plunge pool. This can be breakfast or lunch — options include sushi or tapas — served on floating platter in the pools around the property.
Couples Negril, Jamaica
The stunning design and natural surroundings of Couples Negril certainly impress guests. A reviewer recalled on Expedia, "The property is absolutely gorgeous. We felt like we were in paradise, blue skies, ocean views, white sandy beach, beautiful facility with amazing, mature tropical vegetation. We really enjoyed the dining experience and the incredible service." The property has 234 rooms and suites and a solid selection of bars and restaurants. One of the draws of this west-coast all-inclusive is its spa set among trees.
Since the grounds stretch across 18 acres of beachfront, sunset views are guaranteed. Guests can unwind in two swimming pools and four Jacuzzis. The more adventurous travelers can retire to the property's nude beach, making it an obvious choice for a nude all-inclusive vacation spot. Couples can toast their stay with a drink by a roaring bonfire in the evening or on a sunset cruise.
Couples Tower Isle, Jamaica
Adults can spend time at Couples Tour Isle, a clothing-optional, all-inclusive private island situated in Jamaica's northeast. A guest wrote on Google, "My wife and I just celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary and we would choose Couples Tour Isle 100 times out of 100." Rooms and suites feature private balconies, ideal for taking in the sea breeze or gazing at the gentle swells. Ocean Spa Villas, of which there are eight, come with the benefit of as many spa treatments as occupants desire.
This is one of the many unlimited offerings at this 226-room resort, featuring seven restaurants and four pools. Guests can book as much golf, tennis, and even water sports like scuba diving as their heart craves, followed by unlimited drinks and cocktails. Active types seeking adventure might also enjoy treks in the mountains, river trips on rafts, or leisurely tours on horseback.
Excellence Playa Mujeres, Mexico
For an easy weekend getaway in Cancún, book a spot at this suite-only resort in the city's north. They come in many configurations, all connecting indoor spaces to the outdoors via a terrace, balcony, deck, or spacious patio. Some comprise a private plunge pool or direct swim-up access to a resort pool. But Excellence Playa Mujeres doesn't only impress with accommodations.
A former guest wrote on Tripadvisor, "We had an extraordinary vacation: beautiful weather, magnificent beach (without algae), calm sea, etc. Added to this is exceptional service from everyone." Cuisine on offer spans the globe: Mexican, Mediterranean, Indian, East Asian, and more, while a handful of bars ensure that ordering a relaxing drink is always effortless. At night, the resort puts on live music, performances at an outdoor theater, and regular theme nights. Guests in attendance can enjoy delicious meals and celebrate under the starlit sky.
Hammock Cove, Antigua
One of the best things to do in Antigua is visiting Devil's Bridge. A natural wonder, this slender channel of rock sits above the sea, crossing over to a headland. It was formed by the relentless action of wind and seawater and is a popular tourist site. The coastal attraction, made of limestone, is a short walk from Hammock Cove, an all-inclusive resort with a perfect 5-star rating on Tripadvisor based on hundreds of reviews.
Frequent guests, like this reviewer on Tripadvisor, are full of praise. "When you repeat a visit there is always the possibility that things won't be as good but this was certainly not the case. Our vacation was as good as the first time, probably better." Rooms have a largely white color palette, offset by warm woods, and all have a private plunge pool. A selection of restaurants and bars all come with sea views.
House by Elegant Hotels, Barbados
Expect bright, lively décor at House by Elegant Hotels, where sunsets are a daily highlight. One of the most authentic ways to experience Barbados, guests extol many aspects of the all-inclusive — as evident from this reviewer from Expedia. "This is a very clean, quiet, and beautiful ocean-front hotel in Barbados. The staff is very friendly. They gave me excellent recommendations for shopping and restaurants. Excellent place for couples."
The 34 rooms and suites allow easy access to the outdoors, thanks to French doors that open to gardens or balconies with fine sea views. The rate includes perks such as massages to combat jet lag, yoga sessions, Champagne breakfasts, and even motorized water sports. Rejuvenate at the spa with an oil-based treatment comprising the tropical scents of petitgrain, sweet orange, neroli, and gardenia. For dinner, lovestruck couples can enjoy a private meal on the beach.
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica
Travelers can choose from 10 restaurants and 6 bars; judging by this comment on Expedia, the meals are memorable. "The property was beautiful and the food was even better." The choices for food and drink supply guests with an eclectic selection. Fez is a Moroccan-style rooftop bar lounge serving delicious cocktails, and Petit Pariz is a high-end restaurant ideal for a romantic, formal dinner. Guests can also sample exquisite fares at beachfront Jamaican RootZ by HoriZons, Italian at Di Roza, and grilled seafood at Blue Grill at CalypZo.
Daily entertainment, part of the all-inclusive offerings at Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, is equally varied, from live music and acrobatic performances to the rousing, rhythmic sounds of steel pan drums. All accommodations come with terraces, while some even feature direct swim-up access to a private pool, ideal for couples looking for some alone time in the water.
Iberostar Grand Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Sprawling Iberostar Grand Bavaro makes a statement from the get-go. A reviewer on Google was effusive with praise, gushing, "First of all, WOW!!!! When I say a true 5-star I mean it. Upon arrival, you're already greeted and treated like kings and queens. Not to mention the absolutely stunning property and amazing lobby." The lobby has a classical sensibility and features marble floors, columns topped by sculpted busts, and ornately carved tables.
The facilities are certainly generous in their scope, with three outdoor pools and a spacious beach dotted with scores of palapas, offering guests multiple swimming options. Guests can also play a round at the property's golf course or ease their minds and bodies with a treatment at the spa. Diners might feel overwhelmed with the choices. There are 20 restaurants and 14 bars here, with specialty boîtes serving French, Italian, Japanese, and more.
Keyonna Beach Antigua
Guests can book a beachfront cottage with a private plunge pool at Keyonna Beach Antigua. A reviewer writing on Hotels.com alluded to the intimate nature of the all-inclusive resort. "A secluded escape in paradise perfect for couples looking to relax and spend time together." Set on the southwest of the island, by Turners Beach, the property appeals to couples searching for privacy. It's not a resort that aims to blitz guests with a wealth of facilities or a relentless barrage of entertainment options.
All accommodations are cottages made of wattle, wood, and local materials. Dense foliage separates them, lending each one a great sense of privacy. They are primed for seclusion and house a hammock on the deck and loungers by the plunge pool. Each one also features an outdoor shower set among plants but with views of the sea, making them feel like a fantastical tropical escape.
Le Blanc Spa Resort, Mexico
Le Blanc Spa Resort is a large property in the heart of Cancún's hotel zone. Since Cancún has direct connections to a number of U.S. cities, it's a convenient destination for American travelers. This is a well-received resort, scoring a perfect 5.0 on Tripadvisor based on over 9,000 reviews. A guest wrote on Google, "Le Blanc Cancún exceeded all expectations! From the moment we arrived, we were enveloped in relaxation. The all-inclusive amenities were top-notch, especially the incredible food options."
Dining choices range from European restaurants to a variety of Asian eateries. The spa is a smart choice for adults looking to decompress together; it features couples massage rooms and hydrotherapy options. Guests receive a bottle of wine when they check in as a complimentary perk and also enjoy the benefit of 24-hour room service. For something special, book a candlelit dinner at a cabana on the beach.
Live Aqua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Visitors can expect sleek, modern design and warm service at Live Aqua Punta Cana. Reviewing the resort on Expedia, a commenter noted, "First and foremost, this place was amazing; from the moment we first arrived [we] felt welcomed/wanted; everyone was so friendly. Everyone had big, beautiful smiles [and was] very polite, ready and willing to serve ..." On Tripadvisor, the resort has a perfect 5.0 rating, backed by 4,000 reviews.
Rooms have clean lines, wooden slatted screens, and some feature swim-up access to a resort pool. Others even come with their own private plunge pool. Restaurants vary in their ambience and cuisine. Miraflores, named after an upscale neighborhood in Lima, Peru, is a casual cevicheriá with a thatch roof and open-air design. By contrast, Chez Rose presents formal French, while Seishin concentrates on Asian flavors. Happily, Live Aqua Punta Cana is a dog-friendly resort.
Sanctuary Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
Part of a gated community, Sanctuary Cap Cana has easy access to a golf course. It's also appealing in its own right. "Beautiful! We had an amazing time. The staff are delightful and the food is unreal. We will definitely be back!" wrote a guest on Expedia. In addition to golf, Cap Cana also features a marina, lots of restaurants, and the opportunity to partake in water sports. That said, guests might find enough at this property to never leave. A private beach offers easy access to the sea, while six pools are onsite.
Color schemes in rooms reflect the tropical, beachfront setting, so expect pops of turquoise in cushions and elsewhere. Similar hues populate the elevated restaurant Marlin. Set on a series of stilts above the sea, and under a high, wood-beamed ceiling, the boîte offers guests fresh seafood dishes, and fine water views.
Sandals, Grenada
As per a contributor on Tripadvisor, "We've been to four Sandals and can easily say that Sandals Grenada is our favorite. This quaint, luxurious resort is thoughtfully designed, has top notch service, a beautiful oceanside atmosphere, and some pretty wonderful food." Among the lures of this waterfront property on the Spice Isle are five resort pools. The location on Pink Gin Beach means that the clear, calm sea is only steps from the resort.
Guests will find a huge array of room categories, 22 types total, including some with an elevated infinity pool and butler service. Restless visitors and those desiring adventure will discover a multitude of activities to keep them entertained, from water sports in the turquoise sea to beach parties, talent shows, and even a resort-style street party. Choices at 10 restaurants include Japanese, Caribbean, a steak joint, a British pub, and a Neapolitan pizza parlor.
Sandals Royal Plantation, Jamaica
For an injection of refinement and poshness into the vacation, guests booking a stay at Sandals Royal Plantation will enjoy a fabulous butler service. A visitor, commenting on Expedia, declared, "Beautiful property with a fantastic staff. This was our first Sandals experience and it was everything we had hoped. We celebrated our anniversary and they made it very special. It's a smaller property that's more intimate and definitely quieter than the big resorts."
This resort has only 74 rooms, spread across buildings set among dense greenery. These are all suites and come with views of the gently rolling seas. Guests can dine at five restaurants onsite — options include French and Caribbean — or many more at nearby sister property, Sandals Ocho Rios. For active types, choices range from kayak, scuba diving, and Hobie cats to a round of golf at the Upton Estate Golf & Country Club.
Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic
Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa is a sprawling property with many pools. It has gained a perfect 5.0 on Tripadvisor based on more than 22,000 reviews. One reviewer on Tripadvisor wrote, "Awesome trip! Great pools. Amazing food. The accommodations were perfect. One of the best all-inclusive resorts that I've been to." Behind the property, visitors will find expanses of greenery; in the front, the resort opens onto the clear blue shallows of the Dominican Republic's east coast.
All-inclusive at the resort means unlimited drinks, from spirits to fresh juices, staff at the pool, round-the-clock room service, and an in-room mini-bar that is replenished daily. Rooms are well-furnished, with plenty of places to sit, from desk chairs to deep couches. Activities span day and night — from sports in the sun and the languid joy of lounging by the pool to themed parties and live musical performances under the cover of darkness.
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancún, Mexico
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun features 24-hour room service and also scores a perfect 5.0 on Tripadvisor on the back of more than 20,000 votes. "This is an amazing resort. The attention to details, awesome staff, activities, views, and food make the trip worth every penny. There is always something to do and we met some wonderful people while we were there. The shows were always great. Hoping to be back soon!" commented a guest on Tripadvisor.
The resort sits on 500 acres of coastline and supplies guests with long expanses of white sand and the calm, clear Caribbean Sea just beyond. Crescent-shaped pools sit just inland from the beach, with black loungers lining their edges. This is a focal point for some simple relaxation, as well as drinks served at the thatch-roof swim-up bar. Visitors will also be able to decompress at Secrets Spa by Pevonia.
Serenity at Coconut Bay, St Lucia
At Serenity at Coconut Bay, where all 36 luxe suites have a plunge pool, there is much to admire. Writing on Expedia, one guest lauded the resort. "Very clean, beautiful, private location. Five-minute drive from the airport. Staff was super friendly and very tuned in to making your stay as best as it could be. Restaurant was easily a 5 star restaurant. Beach is within 100 yards of most rooms. Pool area is very beautiful though we spent most days on the beach."
The property also scores a perfect 5.0 on Tripadvisor, with more than 1,500 reviews. All guests enjoy butler service, an attendant who can arrange everything from romantic dinners al fresco to drawing a bath for two. Meals are served in the Greathouse at Serenity, a space with white-plank walls and gleaming dark wood floors; guests can also opt for room service any time of day or night.
Methodology
There are adults-only all-inclusive all over the Caribbean, and travelers are definitely not starved for choice. But we wanted to highlight some of the best. We carefully analyzed scores and reviews on Hotels.com, Google, Expedia, and Tripadvisor and only chose resorts that attained a rating of 9/10 and higher (or the equivalent). We also checked each property's website to ensure that it really is an all-inclusive resort rather than going by the simplified description tacked onto the above travel sites.