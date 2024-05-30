This Vibrant Coastal Park May Have The Best Beach In California For Sunset Views

A California sunset is like no other. Electrifying colors light up the sky, dazzling spectators of all ages. Of course, there are hundreds of beaches in the Golden State where one can enjoy watching the sun sign off for the day. One of the best is the aptly named Lovers Point Park, located in Pacific Grove, a quaint town in Monterey County on the Central California Coast. It would be an understatement to call Lovers Point Park picturesque. The beach, which notably faces the east, harbors inviting cerulean waters, perfect for taking a dip in the sea. In addition, the 4.4-acre park provides a glorious grassy area for picnicking.

Advertisement

In a state packed with delightful sunsets, Lovers Point Park has a sunset unlike anything you've ever seen. The sunsets are known for their vivid pink, purple, and orange hues that envelop the sky. Several reviewers of the beach on Tripadvisor mention Lovers Point Park's spectacular sunsets. One individual wrote, "This is a must go place if anywhere near Pacific Grove. It is really gorgeous and usually not too crowded. Great at anytime but sunset on a clear day is incredible."

Another stated, "Do yourself a favor and make it there before sunset. Find your spot and take a seat because it is a beautiful view as the sun sets over the peninsula." As majestic as those sunsets are, visitors should know that there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy at Lovers Point Park before the sun goes down.

Advertisement