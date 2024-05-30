This Vibrant Coastal Park May Have The Best Beach In California For Sunset Views
A California sunset is like no other. Electrifying colors light up the sky, dazzling spectators of all ages. Of course, there are hundreds of beaches in the Golden State where one can enjoy watching the sun sign off for the day. One of the best is the aptly named Lovers Point Park, located in Pacific Grove, a quaint town in Monterey County on the Central California Coast. It would be an understatement to call Lovers Point Park picturesque. The beach, which notably faces the east, harbors inviting cerulean waters, perfect for taking a dip in the sea. In addition, the 4.4-acre park provides a glorious grassy area for picnicking.
In a state packed with delightful sunsets, Lovers Point Park has a sunset unlike anything you've ever seen. The sunsets are known for their vivid pink, purple, and orange hues that envelop the sky. Several reviewers of the beach on Tripadvisor mention Lovers Point Park's spectacular sunsets. One individual wrote, "This is a must go place if anywhere near Pacific Grove. It is really gorgeous and usually not too crowded. Great at anytime but sunset on a clear day is incredible."
Another stated, "Do yourself a favor and make it there before sunset. Find your spot and take a seat because it is a beautiful view as the sun sets over the peninsula." As majestic as those sunsets are, visitors should know that there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy at Lovers Point Park before the sun goes down.
How to spend a day at Lovers Point Park
If you plan on visiting Lovers Point Park, the magic isn't confined to the end of the day. This gorgeous spot is also acclaimed for its sunrise, with one Tripadvisor reviewer stating, "I went to this beach because of its east facing location for photographing a sunrise and I was not disappointed, it was absolutely perfect!" Whether viewing the sunrise or sunset, visitors can plan to have a thrilling day at Lovers Point Park. Adventures By The Sea provides various onsite rentals, including bicycles and Surrey bikes.
Adventures By The Sea also offers a two-hour guided bicycle tour of Pacific Grove from Lovers Point Park. If cycling is not your cup of tea and you prefer water-based activities, kayak, paddleboard, and snorkel equipment rentals are available. You can also take a scenic two-hour kayak tour of Lovers Point. If you've never been paddleboarding before, no problem. Adventures By The Sea happens to offer a two-hour paddleboard lesson.
All rentals and tours can be booked online, and prices vary, with Adventures By The Sea opening daily at 9:00 a.m. Note that volleyball courts are also available at Lovers Point Park. Although this is a swimming beach, there is a heated shallow pool for little ones. If you need to fuel up, you can grab a small bite from Lovers Point Beach Cafe, which is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where to stay and what to do near Lovers Point Park
With an area like Lovers Point Park, it might not be surprising to learn that Pacific Grove also makes for the perfect getaway spot for couples on the West Coast. The sleepy beach town is home to several dreamy bed & breakfasts. This includes the Victorian-style Seven Gables Inn located a 6-minute walk away from Lovers Point Park. Amenities at this four-star establishment include rooms with ocean views and complimentary breakfast that Tripadvisor reviewers say is delicious.
One night at the Seven Gables Inn can cost well over $300. However, if you are on a budget and need an affordable romantic resort, head to the historic Asilomar Hotel and Conference Grounds, which is a 5-minute drive from Lovers Point Park. It features a heated pool, beach access to Asilomar State Beach–another Pacific Grove must-see, onsite eateries, and more. Depending on your stay, you can find prices for the Asilomar Hotel and Conference Grounds for under $200 a night. If you vacation in Pacific Grove, take advantage of its location and its proximity to other destinations in Central California.
Pacific Grove is less than 10 minutes from Monterey. Must-stops include the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, considered one of the best in the country. There's also Cannery Row, which is full of local shops and restaurants. Under 20 minutes away from Pacific Grove is Carmel-By-The-Sea, known for its story-book-like architecture and upscale restaurants like the Michelin-rated La Bicyclette.