A Flight Attendant Recommends Trying This Self-Care Practice On Your Next Flight
Whether you're crammed into an economy seat, lounging in first-class luxury, or sipping champagne on a private jet, air travel is universally uncomfortable. That's why we prep and recover with a slew of tricks, like wearing sunscreen for long plane rides and avoiding taking a hot shower post-flight to prevent drying out the skin. But what about during the flight, especially those marathon long-hauls that seem never-ending? Skipping your in-flight skincare routine during these lengthy flights is pretty much a rookie mistake for both first-time fliers and jet-setters alike.
Court Acree, a flight attendant of six years and content creator, exclusively told us that doing your skincare routine in the middle of a flight is a way of protecting your skin. According to Acree, it's best if you customize your routine to your flight length and arrival time. "If my flight is 8 hours or longer, departs at night, and arrives the next day, I will arrive at the aircraft with my nighttime routine applied to my face," she explained. "Once the sun rises (or a little before), I wash my face with bottled water and apply my daytime skincare routine, including sunscreen. I use a facial mist once or twice throughout the flight, as flying can dry my skin." Sure, it may seem like too much work at first, but doing this can help you look and feel refreshed upon touchdown. The last thing you want is to look dull and disheveled in a new destination.
Doing a skincare routine in-flight can help fight against dryness and irritation
Ever notice how your skin often feels extra tight and flaky after a long flight? According to Acree, that's a sign that you shouldn't overlook the state of your complexion even at 30,000 feet. The air in planes is notoriously dry, leaving your skin incredibly parched and lackluster. The solution? Skincare, of course.
"Applying skincare can drastically reduce dryness and irritation during or after your flight," Acree exclusively shared with us, noting that your routine shouldn't even have to be too complicated. After all, there's only so many products you can bring in-flight, and unfortunately, not all your tubs and tinctures are exempt from TSA's infamous 3-1-1 rule. "I recommend using the same cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen you use at home," she said.
Through her years of flying, she was able to curate a routine that she finds most effective in keeping her skin up to snuff. "I use the Instant Cleansing Balm from Good Molecules, SoonJung 5.5 Foam Cleanser, SoonJung's pH 5.5 Relief Toner, and Coola SPF 50 as my moisturizer/sunscreen combo," she detailed. "I'm also a huge fan of Coola's Water Cream. At night, I use the SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream. I also use Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray as a facial mist once or twice throughout the flight, even on shorter flights." You don't have to follow her routine to the letter, but it's a great starting point for creating your own.
There are other ways of pampering yourself beyond skincare
Worried about getting weird looks for doing an elaborate skincare routine mid-flight? Don't be. According to Acree, more and more people are embracing in-flight skincare, and soon enough, it may even be commonplace. But, if you're still concerned, you can always make your way to the bathroom. "I recommend going to the lavatory," she said. "As I mentioned, if you look at it as a way of protecting your skin, there's less to overthink about. I've seen some people wear face masks in their seats, and there was no shame on their end."
If you want to up the ante, you also have other options for self-care in-flight, and they don't necessarily involve slathering all sorts of creams and serums on your face. In fact, it could be as simple as streaming content that makes you feel good. "Other flight-friendly ways to de-stress and pamper yourself are to meditate, do deep breathing, or bring something from home, like a tiny pillow or small blanket," Acree noted. "You can also download your favorite TV shows and movies."
No matter how you choose to pamper yourself, there's one thing you should never skip: chugging water — or perhaps even an electrolyte-fueled drink if that's what you prefer. "I think the best form of self-care is to hydrate, especially while flying," Acree said.