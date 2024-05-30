A Flight Attendant Recommends Trying This Self-Care Practice On Your Next Flight

Whether you're crammed into an economy seat, lounging in first-class luxury, or sipping champagne on a private jet, air travel is universally uncomfortable. That's why we prep and recover with a slew of tricks, like wearing sunscreen for long plane rides and avoiding taking a hot shower post-flight to prevent drying out the skin. But what about during the flight, especially those marathon long-hauls that seem never-ending? Skipping your in-flight skincare routine during these lengthy flights is pretty much a rookie mistake for both first-time fliers and jet-setters alike.

Advertisement

Court Acree, a flight attendant of six years and content creator, exclusively told us that doing your skincare routine in the middle of a flight is a way of protecting your skin. According to Acree, it's best if you customize your routine to your flight length and arrival time. "If my flight is 8 hours or longer, departs at night, and arrives the next day, I will arrive at the aircraft with my nighttime routine applied to my face," she explained. "Once the sun rises (or a little before), I wash my face with bottled water and apply my daytime skincare routine, including sunscreen. I use a facial mist once or twice throughout the flight, as flying can dry my skin." Sure, it may seem like too much work at first, but doing this can help you look and feel refreshed upon touchdown. The last thing you want is to look dull and disheveled in a new destination.

Advertisement