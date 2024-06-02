Cabin Crew And Frequent Travelers Despise This Common Misuse Of A Plane's Overhead Bin

Flying can be really frustrating these days. If you can't fit everything in your carry-on and need to check a bag, you're likely to have to pay extra for it. Some airlines have lower tiers of ticket that make you pay for your carry-on as well. It makes sense that passengers are trying to shove anything and everything they can into bags to take on the plane with them. While most airlines restrict you to one carry-on and one personal item, some fliers have interpreted that as the biggest bag you can fit and a giant backpack or purse that is almost the same size of your luggage. If it's cold, you're probably wearing a large coat as well. While your personal item is supposed to go under your seat, many passengers are shoving them and their coats into the overhead bins along with their rolling bag so they have more legroom.

However, when you take up more than your allotted overhead space, you force flight crews to shift items around, which can cause boarding delays. It also makes things more stressful for other passengers who have no place for their own luggage. There are good reasons for not doing this and we've got them for you, as well as some packing tips that could make that unnecessary in the first place.