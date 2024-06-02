The Unexpected Reason Your Plane Is Typically Chilly, According To A Flight Attendant

You're getting prepped for summer vacation in a warm locale. You've packed shorts, lightweight shirts, sandals, and fluttery dresses. You get to the airport and board the plane and boom — you're freezing. Gone are the days of most airlines just giving you a blanket for free on domestic flights, so what can you do? Heck, why is the plane so chilly in the first place? After all, the air in the cabin isn't the same as the air outside anyway. Why can't they turn the heat up?

Advertisement

Flight attendant Vanessa Settimi, who works for Swoop Airlines, told Readers Digest there is a great but unexpected reason you may be shivering on your flight. The air temperature is kept lower on planes because it helps reduce symptoms of motion sickness during turbulence as well has helping to prevent fainting if passengers are prone to it when flying.

That's not all there is to the story. We've got some great tips for you to keep yourself warm during your flight, as well as ideas to help prevent motion sickness and tummy upsets. There is also something you absolutely shouldn't do, even when you're really chilly, according to Settimi. There is some prep involved, so this is important information to have before you take your next flight.

Advertisement