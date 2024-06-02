Head To This Lesser-Visited Bahamas Island For A Tropical Escape Free Of Crowds
When it comes to the Bahamas, what's not to like? Temperate weather, picturesque beaches, and island vibes, not to mention the combination of tropical drinks, sand between your toes, and turquoise waters demanding relaxation. Relaxation unless, of course, copious other travelers have also decided to descend on the same piece of land. Crowds can certainly dampen any trip to the Bahamas, creating challenges in finding a serene space in the sand or near the pool.
While most travel sites will direct you towards the popular islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, there are over 700 islands to explore in the Bahamas. Of course, the vast majority of those are uninhabited, but of the 30 or so that aren't, there are options for a small island experience in the Bahamas that will offer an escape from the most populated attractions. One such island that should not be overlooked is Elbow Cay. Situated with Eleuthera to the south and Abaco (the second largest island in the Bahamas) directly to the west, Elbow Cay is both easily connected and somewhat remote from its larger neighbors. For an island that only measures around 4 miles long, it offers everything a Bahamian vacation calls for — food, drinks, water activities, and a warm Caribbean climate. Again, we ask, what's not to like?
Things to see and do on Elbow Cay
While some things can only be experienced on certain Caribbean islands (like swimming with the pigs on Exuma), Elbow Cay is far from lacking when it comes to water activities. In fact, the surrounding channels and sea have been referred to as a yachter's paradise, and all standard water fun applies here. You can head out for a day of deep-sea fishing, snorkeling, diving, sailboating, or surfing. From the shore, you can swim, float, kayak, or even paddleboard. For some beach time, head to the south tip of the island until you run into Tahiti Beach, where serenity waits.
Back on land, there is plenty to explore. Well, you'll have to take a boat or ferry to the must-see location on Elbow Cay, because you don't want to miss the iconic candy-striped Elbow Reef Lighthouse that distinguishes the coastline of this small island. Standing 89 feet high, it has been manned since 1863. In fact, when you visit, there may be a lighthouse keeper resting in one of the eight historical buildings nearby. As the last actively manned kerosene-burning light station in the Bahamas, make sure a hike up the 101 steps is on your activity list.
Getting to and around Elbow Cay
One of the reasons Elbow Cay doesn't attract the same masses of tourists as the rest of the Bahamas is that it's not a quick ferry trip from the main entry point of Nassau, 100 miles to the south. However, modern travel is changing that, with flights connecting airports in Florida to Marsh Harbour International Airport on Great Abaco Island. From there, you can take a ferry to Elbow Cay.
To get around Hope Town (the single city on the island), walking is your best option, as all motor vehicles are banned within the town limits. To explore further, you can rent a bike or golf cart. Cars are allowed on the southern part of the island but are not available to rent, so it's likely not an option. Locals and visitors alike get around the island and to other islands via boat. You can rent one or sign up for a tour. Whatever route you take to this lesser-visited Bahaman island, you're sure to be rewarded with a laid-back, tropical vibe — sans the crowds. If you're looking for another lesser-known option, consider replacing a trip to popular Nassau with Bimini instead, and get ready to embrace everything that makes the Bahamas so magnificent.