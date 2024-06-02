Head To This Lesser-Visited Bahamas Island For A Tropical Escape Free Of Crowds

When it comes to the Bahamas, what's not to like? Temperate weather, picturesque beaches, and island vibes, not to mention the combination of tropical drinks, sand between your toes, and turquoise waters demanding relaxation. Relaxation unless, of course, copious other travelers have also decided to descend on the same piece of land. Crowds can certainly dampen any trip to the Bahamas, creating challenges in finding a serene space in the sand or near the pool.

Advertisement

While most travel sites will direct you towards the popular islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, there are over 700 islands to explore in the Bahamas. Of course, the vast majority of those are uninhabited, but of the 30 or so that aren't, there are options for a small island experience in the Bahamas that will offer an escape from the most populated attractions. One such island that should not be overlooked is Elbow Cay. Situated with Eleuthera to the south and Abaco (the second largest island in the Bahamas) directly to the west, Elbow Cay is both easily connected and somewhat remote from its larger neighbors. For an island that only measures around 4 miles long, it offers everything a Bahamian vacation calls for — food, drinks, water activities, and a warm Caribbean climate. Again, we ask, what's not to like?

Advertisement