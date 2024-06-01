This Is The Best Time To Board The Plane When You're Flying With Kids

Anyone who's ever flown knows the drill: Airlines have boarding groups. It's like a hierarchy of sorts determined by a string of factors — your status with the airline, the ticket you've splurged on, how loyal you've been in the past, and whether you've sneakily nudged your way to priority boarding. When you're lugging toddlers along, you're also often a shoo-in for the "priority boarding" group, which means you can score those precious overhead bin spaces and buckle up before everyone else floods in. But just because you can board first doesn't always mean you should. It all depends on the situation.

When you're traveling with your kids, particularly toddlers, you want everything to go as smoothly as possible. But as opposed to going through the TSA as a family where a packing hack can simplify the process, it's a different story when you're boarding, which is admittedly one of the most stressful parts of air travel. While it's tempting to board at the earliest opportunity to avoid the chaos, consider a different strategy. If you have the advantage of traveling with another adult, let them board first instead. They can get your seating area organized and handle any pre-takeoff needs for your children. This system allows you and your little ones to board later, minimizing your time in the confined space of the aircraft and reducing the boarding drama. You're not only spared from dealing with the rush, but it also makes the whole experience more manageable and far less stressful for everyone — especially the kids.

