This Road Trip Route On Kauai's Coast Shows Off Some Of The Island's Best Natural Wonders

Kauai, the fourth largest Hawaiian Island, is a lush land of peaks and valleys, postcard-worthy beaches, and many other must-see landmarks. From wildlife viewing to floating down a lazy river, it's a dynamic landscape with countless ways to take it all in. While some features, like the famous waterfall where "Jurassic Park" was filmed, are only accessible by helicopter, many of the island's gems are easily reachable by car and foot. In fact, if you hit the coast highway, you can see many of Kauai's icons during a single road trip.

Advertisement

The island is small, so in reality you could drive from where the road ends on the north end all the way around the island to where it ends in the southwest corner in about two hours. But who would want to drive straight through? It's important to note that there is no road up the rugged western Na Pali coast. However, there is a road that travels north to south slightly inland on the west side (Hwy 530). This road also ends, so you can't make a complete loop around the island. With this in mind, work from top to bottom or bottom to top and choose your must-see sights for the perfect Kauai road trip.