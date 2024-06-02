Is Tipping Expected When You Order Hotel Room Service?

Tipping culture in the United States has gotten a little ridiculous lately. It's no longer just for restaurants, the hair salon, and taxis. These days, we're presented with the payment screen option to tip for things like buying an ice cream cone or a pair of shoes. According to a March 2024 WalletHub survey, almost three out of four Americans think tipping is out of control, and they're starting to do it less. The survey also says 78% of people think automatic service charges should be prohibited, and that one in four tip less when that screen suggesting a tip pops up. While it's a wonderful thing to show your thanks when someone in the service industry has gone above and beyond for you, everyone is wondering about when it's necessary, when it's expected, and when it's not. It is even customary to tip something at all-inclusive resorts! A big question travelers often have is whether or not you're supposed to tip for room service.

The answer, generally, is yes, you should tip for room service (usually) — but there is more to it. Is there a service charge? Does that count as the tip? Should you leave money in addition to that? Here's what you need to know about tipping for room service, and other services in your hotel.