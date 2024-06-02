Is Tipping Expected When You Order Hotel Room Service?
Tipping culture in the United States has gotten a little ridiculous lately. It's no longer just for restaurants, the hair salon, and taxis. These days, we're presented with the payment screen option to tip for things like buying an ice cream cone or a pair of shoes. According to a March 2024 WalletHub survey, almost three out of four Americans think tipping is out of control, and they're starting to do it less. The survey also says 78% of people think automatic service charges should be prohibited, and that one in four tip less when that screen suggesting a tip pops up. While it's a wonderful thing to show your thanks when someone in the service industry has gone above and beyond for you, everyone is wondering about when it's necessary, when it's expected, and when it's not. It is even customary to tip something at all-inclusive resorts! A big question travelers often have is whether or not you're supposed to tip for room service.
The answer, generally, is yes, you should tip for room service (usually) — but there is more to it. Is there a service charge? Does that count as the tip? Should you leave money in addition to that? Here's what you need to know about tipping for room service, and other services in your hotel.
What to tip on room service
While tipping should be discretionary, there are places where it's expected in the U.S. Think of a restaurant. The reason we tip isn't just for great service or amazing food. Servers are rarely paid a living wage in the U.S., and tips often help supplement their income. Unfortunately, that is also true of room service staff. According to ZipRecruiter, in May of 2024, the average hourly rate for a person doing hotel room service jobs in America is only $15.
Room service prices are high, yes, but if you went out instead of eating in the room, you'd still be tipping. Think of your room as a restaurant with one customer. Generally a tip between 15 and 20%, or doubling the tax, on a room service bill is standard — as it is in a restaurant. That said, you may see a service charge on your bill for that amount (though it varies). If that's on there, then no, you don't have to tip, but if someone does an exceptionally good job, you can add to it. (The service charge may be stated on the room-service menu.) One thing you might want to do is ask if there is a service charge when you call to place your order. You might also ask if the entire tip goes to the server. If not, it's worth having some extra cash on hand for them.
More tipping travel tips
Another thing to consider is whether the country you're in customarily tips. Asking locals in the area is a great idea, or you can look it up before you go. In some countries, you would be considered rude for tipping. In others, while it's not customary, a few coins or bills are welcome. Preparation is key! Other hotel services you should be tipping for include housekeeping, which should be between $2 and $3 dollars a day, or more if they've gone above and beyond. Baggage handlers at the hotel can be a dollar or two per bag, and shuttle drivers should get around $5 per person.
Look, room service can be very expensive. We all know that going in. If you want to skip it and save, find a local grocery store and grab some items to consume in your room. Pick up some plastic cutlery, or grab food you can eat with your hands or drink from a bottle or can. Bring in a bottle of wine and skip being fancy to drink out of plastic cups. (Buy an opener or a screw-top, or you may be charged your hotel's uncorking fee.) Pick a hotel that has breakfast included if you're leaving really early. There are ways around room service, but if you end up getting it, show some love to your server. If you do order and you don't want to leave a mess, use travel pro Samantha Brown's hack for hassle-free dish washing in your hotel room.