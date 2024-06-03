The Unsettling Reasons This Bucket List Hike In Canyonlands National Park Is So Dangerous

You might be surprised to hear that Connecticut was ranked number one as a hiker's paradise, and you might have never heard about the amazing hiking at Oregon's only National Park, but you've certainly caught the news that Utah has more than its share of trails. From extreme to easy, Canyonlands National Park is one area that offers something for every type of hiker.

If you fall into the adventurous category, The Maze at Canyonlands National Park might be for you. This hike gives new meaning to the phrase, "off the beaten path." It's not only very remote, but would barely be considered a path. Plus, the landscape can be incredibly unforgiving. The weather can be extreme, you probably won't have cell service, and the terrain is incredibly challenging. So why visit this region of Utah? Because accomplishing this bucket list hike is rewarding on a variety of levels.

However, the endeavor should not be taken lightly. You will need to properly plan in order to execute a journey into The Maze safely, and be honest about your abilities. While this can be a dangerous trek, if you're well-prepared and have the right equipment, it can be more memorable than hazardous.

