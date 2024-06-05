This Hidden Gem New York Island Is A Car-Free Getaway Known For Its Beautiful Beaches

New York, home to the most-filmed location in the world, is the city that never sleeps. Although there's plenty to love about New York City in particular, the hustle and bustle can be overwhelming sometimes. Luckily, there's an island close to home that provides relaxation and respite for those in need of a brief getaway: Fire Island. This island is only a 30-minute ferry ride from Bay Shore, Long Island. For reference, it takes about an hour to reach Bay Shore from New York Penn Station via the Long Island Rail Road.

That said, there's a reason why reaching Fire Island by ferry is recommended. With some exceptions for residents, driving is mostly prohibited on the island. There are also no roads. That's because 26 miles of Fire Island — the island is only 32 miles long — encompass the Fire Island National Seashore. Simply put, the land is maintained by the United States National Park Service. Perhaps because of this protection, Fire Island — which you may have seen in the 2022 Hulu film of the same name — is renowned for its pristine beaches that offer the best of the best of the Atlantic Ocean.

This includes Kismet Beach and Ocean Beach, both of which are praised on Tripadvisor for their beauty. Speaking about the former, one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The beach is a beautiful long stretch of white sand with ocean waves. It's one of my favorite spots to enjoy the Long Island season." However, this is only the beginning of the laidback leisure one can experience on Fire Island.

