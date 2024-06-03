This Idyllic Beach In The United States Has Been Ranked As The Best In The World
If you were asked where to find the perfect beach, where would you assume it was? The Greek islands? The Amalfi Coast of Italy? Turns out, the beach that was ranked the best in the world in 2024 is in the United States of America. In a contest sponsored by Banana Boat, Trunk Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands walked away with the top spot. As you can see in the picture above, Trunk Bay is like a dream. Soft white sand, incredibly clear turquoise water, and lush tropical surroundings make this spot the place to be if you're looking for sun and shore. It's exactly the place to spend your romantic anniversary getaway, or a family vacation that's like nothing your kids have seen before.
Trunk Bay is a popular destination, so visiting at the right time can make all the difference in your trip. There's also plenty to do: Swimming in the protected and calm cove, self-guided snorkeling tours for all levels of experience, and even a shady hidden beach that sits a short walk from the sunny shore. We'll walk you everything you need to know about this top-rated beach.
All about Trunk Bay
Trunk Bay beat out other Caribbean beaches like Meads Bay in Turks and Caicos and Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands, plus other sandy locales around the world. Temperature-wise, it's warm all year round, with highs ranging between 82 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows in the 70s. That said, tourist season is December through April, which means the beach will be busier. You should also check the schedule here for cruise ships at Charlotte Amalie port on St. Thomas that can make things even more packed. There's also this simple hack to avoid crowds at busy beaches, but most importantly, make sure you choose reef-safe sunscreen as it's the only kind that is legal in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
As for traveling to the beach once you're in Trunk Bay, it's best to arrive early in the day or in the early evening. There's a parking lot with a short walk to the beach, but it fills up fast. You can also park on the road, but keep an eye out for traffic. Taxis can be a good option, but if you have to drive, the beach is roughly 10 minutes from where the ferry drops you off.
Trunk Bay is part of the Virgin Islands National Park, but while the park itself is free, Trunk Bay has an Expanded Amenity Fee, which you can pay at the fee booth at the beach or scan the QR code here. The fee covers a one-day pass that is $5 per person over 16, or $2.50 for those with Senior and Access passes. You can also pay for mooring fees on the website for $26 a day or $13 with a Senior/Access pass.
Snorkeling in Trunk Bay
The quarter mile-long Trunk Bay beach has plenty of amenities like a snack bar with drinks, hot food, ice cream, hats, shirts, and even cocktails, both virgin and alcoholic. It's open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also rent snorkel gear and floats at the beach shop which is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The beach is protected from the tradewinds, so floating is the perfect relaxation activity. (No kayaking or paddleboarding is permitted.) You'll also find bathrooms, showers, public phones, lifeguards, and chair rentals. If you want a bit more privacy and shade, walk a little to the west (left if you're facing the water) and pass by the trees to see the secluded Jumbie Beach. That whole side of the shore is less crowded as it's furthest from the snorkel trail.
In the pic above, you can see small islets in the bay. That's where you'll find the 650-foot long self-guided snorkeling trail, which is fine for beginners and experts alike. The trail is protected from wind and waves, making it perfect for spotting the rare indigo blue tunicates coral, stingrays, hermit crabs, sea turtles, and sea snails. The water is also less than 20 feet deep, so you can see a lot, including the informative signs that can help identify what you're seeing down below. Keep in mind that you may come across some jellyfish in the water, and if so, avoid them. Finally, here are some essential travel hacks for your trip to the Caribbean that could come in handy if you take your next vacation at Trunk Bay.