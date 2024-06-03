This Idyllic Beach In The United States Has Been Ranked As The Best In The World

Trunk Bay beat out other Caribbean beaches like Meads Bay in Turks and Caicos and Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands, plus other sandy locales around the world. Temperature-wise, it's warm all year round, with highs ranging between 82 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows in the 70s. That said, tourist season is December through April, which means the beach will be busier. You should also check the schedule here for cruise ships at Charlotte Amalie port on St. Thomas that can make things even more packed. There's also this simple hack to avoid crowds at busy beaches, but most importantly, make sure you choose reef-safe sunscreen as it's the only kind that is legal in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As for traveling to the beach once you're in Trunk Bay, it's best to arrive early in the day or in the early evening. There's a parking lot with a short walk to the beach, but it fills up fast. You can also park on the road, but keep an eye out for traffic. Taxis can be a good option, but if you have to drive, the beach is roughly 10 minutes from where the ferry drops you off.

Trunk Bay is part of the Virgin Islands National Park, but while the park itself is free, Trunk Bay has an Expanded Amenity Fee, which you can pay at the fee booth at the beach or scan the QR code here. The fee covers a one-day pass that is $5 per person over 16, or $2.50 for those with Senior and Access passes. You can also pay for mooring fees on the website for $26 a day or $13 with a Senior/Access pass.

