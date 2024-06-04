Rick Steves' Favorite Greek Island Is An Off-The-Radar Escape With Unforgettable Beaches

There are so many gorgeous islands in Greece. You could visit the vibrant island of Skopelos, the bucket list island for fans of "Mamma Mia!," or Alonissos, the gorgeous Greek island that's a great alternative to overcrowded Santorini, though that's also worth a visit. You could pick any number of beautiful destinations, including the pretty-yet-packed Mykonos, or the city of Athens, which is full of ancient wonders like the Acropolis, but maybe not the most relaxing. However, when travel expert Rick Steves wants to visit his favorite Greek island, it's one that is quieter than the others, despite being a mere two-hour ferry ride from Athens. Steves' favorite spot is the island of Hydra (which you may also see written as Idra).

Hydra is a relaxing place, and popular with jetsetters who want to get away from it all. Famous fans of Hydra include composer Leonard Cohen who had a house there, as well as Maria Callas, Aristotle Onassis, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, and even the artist Picasso. However, this island isn't about fame and fortune, despite the yachts in the harbor or the old stone mansions dotting the area. Steves loves Hydra for its quiet lifestyle, its beautiful beaches, and its relaxed atmosphere. Here's everything you need to know about Hydra, Greece.