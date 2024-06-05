Why You Should Stop Trying To Get Cheap Flights By Searching In Incognito Mode
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average price of domestic flights within the U.S. in 2023 was $382. On the other hand, Hopper's Q2 2024 Consumer Travel Index reported that in the second half of 2024, airfare to international destinations will cling to their pre-pandemic price tags, with flights to Europe costing $882 and to Asia $1,370 — prices that are already considered to be reasonably good deals. Sadly, by the looks of it, high airfare is here to stay.
Given these wallet-wincing prices, it's no shocker that travelers are trying every trick in the book to snag cheaper tickets. Some have resorted to "skiplagging," which airlines have grown to hate, while others have fallen for the age-old "hack" of booking flights in incognito mode in hopes of securing better rates. Spoiler alert: It doesn't work. No matter how many times you toggle incognito mode, the prices won't plummet — despite what the travel guru you follow on TikTok insists.
In case you're not familiar with incognito mode, it's a nifty browser feature that supposedly makes you invisible online so your browser stops tracking your history and storing your cookies. And while airlines do indeed use cookies to monitor your consumer behavior, they're not manipulating flight prices with them. "I think this myth mostly stems from the fact that airfare is extraordinarily volatile," travel expert Scott Keyes shared with Gizmodo. "It's so easy to confuse volatility with a sort of 'Truman Show' belief that it's because of you."
Going on incognito mode won't magically lower airfare
As tempting as it is to continue believing that flipping your browser to incognito mode will score you cheaper airfare, the reality is flight prices aren't swayed that easily. Airlines typically rely on complex algorithms to determine pricing, and some have even started experimenting with AI to refine their pricing strategies. At an investor conference, Delta Airlines president Glen Hauenstein said that the company has begun toying with AI to gauge "the amount people are willing to pay for the premium products related to the base fares" (via Forbes).
Given that airfare pricing is heavily reliant on technology, it's not surprising that the cost of a flight could shift in a heartbeat. One moment, you're looking at a certain price, and when you hit refresh, you might see something completely different. "For example, there could be billions of potential ticket combinations for trips between Los Angeles and London when you factor in variables like connecting flights and the different prices available from different booking sites," Google Flights group product manager James Byers explained to The Washington Post.
What's more, Jarrod Kris of flight aggregator Skyscanner told Escape that booking sites mandate that airlines honor the prices provided, allowing you to search for flights repeatedly without triggering price hikes. "Of course, flight prices can go up or down at a moment's notice, but this is driven mainly by increasing demand and seat availability," he said.
But there are still surefire tricks to score cheaper flights
Just because the incognito hack falls flat doesn't mean you're out of options for purchasing cheaper airfare. In fact, there are some research-backed strategies that still work wonders. For instance, did you know that there's a best day to book for cheaper travel? Per a 2024 study by Upgraded Points, booking your domestic flights on a Tuesday — provided you do it two to four weeks in advance — could secure you the best deals with major U.S. airlines.
Speaking of booking in advance, Expedia's 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report discovered travelers can save up to 24% by booking domestic flights 28 days in advance. For international travel, booking about 60 days ahead can trim 10% off your ticket cost. And yes, booking at the last minute is a big no-no, and it's actually a rookie mistake only first-time fliers make.
Lastly, embracing flexibility is key. If your dates are not set in stone, consider reversing your planning approach and start with the destination. "Picking travel dates before you look at flight prices almost always leads to you paying more than you have to," travel expert Phil Dengler dished to CNN. "You should always pick a destination and find the cheapest days to fly to that destination. Those savings increase the bigger your party is, and you may only have to fly a day or two earlier or later than you originally intended."