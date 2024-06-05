Why You Should Stop Trying To Get Cheap Flights By Searching In Incognito Mode

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average price of domestic flights within the U.S. in 2023 was $382. On the other hand, Hopper's Q2 2024 Consumer Travel Index reported that in the second half of 2024, airfare to international destinations will cling to their pre-pandemic price tags, with flights to Europe costing $882 and to Asia $1,370 — prices that are already considered to be reasonably good deals. Sadly, by the looks of it, high airfare is here to stay.

Given these wallet-wincing prices, it's no shocker that travelers are trying every trick in the book to snag cheaper tickets. Some have resorted to "skiplagging," which airlines have grown to hate, while others have fallen for the age-old "hack" of booking flights in incognito mode in hopes of securing better rates. Spoiler alert: It doesn't work. No matter how many times you toggle incognito mode, the prices won't plummet — despite what the travel guru you follow on TikTok insists.

In case you're not familiar with incognito mode, it's a nifty browser feature that supposedly makes you invisible online so your browser stops tracking your history and storing your cookies. And while airlines do indeed use cookies to monitor your consumer behavior, they're not manipulating flight prices with them. "I think this myth mostly stems from the fact that airfare is extraordinarily volatile," travel expert Scott Keyes shared with Gizmodo. "It's so easy to confuse volatility with a sort of 'Truman Show' belief that it's because of you."

