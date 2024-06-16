This Gorgeous Colorado Hike Is One Of The Most Dangerous In America

Climbers and avid hikers from around the United States know what a fourteener is: A mountain higher than 14,000 feet above sea level. There are many fourteeners scattered around the country — like the dangerous and iconic Mount Rainier — but Colorado is packed with these enormous mountains. None of the Centennial State's peaks should be taken lightly, but one stands apart from the others as the most dangerous: Capitol Peak. The trek to the summit of this titan has been called one of the most dangerous hikes you can attempt in the U.S., and the more you learn about it, the easier it is to understand why. Aside from the challenging climb, the mountain is crumbling, and many have been killed by unpredictable rock falls.

Many wilderness areas and national parks have trails that are for experienced hikers only, but Capitol Peak in Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness is especially treacherous, and even those who have climbed many mountains before may be risking their lives on its slopes. While hikers who have climbed parts of this trail report staggering views, snow, and ice can make this challenging climb impossible, and many are forced to make the wise choice to turn back before reaching the summit due to poor conditions. Even with good weather, the exposure, loose rocks, and the sheer elevation make the journey to the top potentially deadly. As inviting as the mountain looks, multiple hikers and climbers have been killed attempting to reach the summit.

