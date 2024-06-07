This Idyllic Peninsula Off Colombia's Coast Is A Tropical Paradise Of White And Pink Sands

After bustling Cartagena, a top tourist destination and Unesco World Heritage Site known for its vibrantly colored colonial architecture, a day at the beach sounds divine. You can book a round trip on a speedboat launch or ferry from the port in Cartagena to Playa Blanca. Just be aware that this will likely put you on the beach among peak midday crowds — fun if you enjoy people-watching. If you don't, you can take a shuttle bus or taxi later in the day and stay until sunset, which is a simple hack to avoid crowds at busy beaches. Another approach is to book a visit through one of the local beach clubs. Or you can splurge on an inclusive, luxurious trip that combines stays in Cartagena and Barú — a package that lets you experience the city and the sea.

For those who simply enjoy lounging on the beach, Barú is the spot to be. In fact, there are scientific reasons why Barú's beachy color palette is so relaxing. Water absorbs most colors except for blue, so against the snow-white sand (Playa Blanca means "white beach"), the water's shade of blue can be particularly intense and pure here, and the sight of blue is scientifically proven to promote relaxation. As for the stretch of beach that appears to be millennial pink? Pink beaches are created by the grinding down of rosy little organisms called planktic foraminifera. But all your brain knows is that we are socialized to associate pink with pleasant experiences.