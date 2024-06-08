Avoid Swimming At These Alligator And Crocodile-Infested Waters Across The US

Many people might wonder what the difference is between crocodiles and alligators, and the answer is not a whole lot when you're trying to avoid them. Alligators have darker skin than crocodiles and a more rounded nose. They are found in freshwater — lakes, streams, and rivers — unlike crocodiles, which generally survive in salt water, often near the coast. Perhaps the easiest way to spot the differences between them is by their teeth. A crocodile's bottom fourth tooth on each side always sticks out when its mouth is closed, whereas an alligator's slides into the upper jaw.

Both alligators and crocodiles live across parts of the Southeastern U.S., though crocodiles number about 2,000, are considered an endangered species, and are only found in parts of Southern Florida (per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission). Alligators are far more plentiful; about 5 million inhabit the country, and a quarter are in Florida (via Defenders of Wildlife). While alligators are quiet, solitary creatures that shy away from people, they can, and do attack for no apparent reason — like the time when a gator snatched and killed a boy in Disney World in 2016. That said, alligator attacks are rare, with 28 fatalities in Florida from 1948 to 2022. Nevertheless, these amphibians are powerful creatures that can grow to more than 15 feet in length and weigh in excess of 1,000 pounds. They are also unpredictable, so the best way to avoid conflict is to keep away from the waters where they live.

