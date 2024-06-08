The 'Three Ts' Tourists Need To Avoid Bringing Up While On A Trip To China

Traveling to China can be the trip of a lifetime. Steeped in incredible history, myriad cultures, and dumplings you'll dream about forever, it is truly an experience not to be missed. However, there are some things that travelers should, well, not talk about while in the country. Especially for American visitors, the censorship and surveillance can be jarring. The Chinese Communist Party is known for keeping things under wraps, which is why you should never talk about things like Tiananmen Square, Taiwan, or Tibet.

In China, sites like Google aren't available without a VPN. Information is hard to come by for a reason. And, as China's strict internet infrastructures continue to spread, it's unlikely that these practices will change. This censorship is important for visitors to comprehend. Without access to information not controlled by the ruling party, a lot of things are unknown or faintly known by the public. Because of that, these topics can be confusing, enraging, and even potentially dangerous for a traveler to talk about.

Having spent time in China, we recognize the potential for unsafe travel practices. But also, because we have been to and experienced these things in China, we don't want to scare you away from your visit. Cultural nuance is part of what makes travel enlightening. It's vital to understand these topics are cultural, societal, and even legal hurdles. And, if it's your first time visiting China, you should also know about the specific article of clothing tourists should avoid wearing.

