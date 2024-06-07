Book A Flight To Europe At This Time And Jet Lag Won't Be Your Problem

Traveling to a whole other part of the world is an exciting prospect — until the dreaded jet lag sets in. This disorder, also known as time zone change syndrome, can really do a number on one's vacation. Jet lag happens when you jump across multiple time zones, making it hard for your body to understand what the actual time is. The trickiest part is timing your arrival so you aren't making the time change even harder on yourself. There are a few ways to help combat jet lag, most notably flying to Europe at a particular time of day for an easier adjustment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends making a few adjustments to your sleep schedule before you depart, like going to bed earlier or later than normal, depending on your upcoming flight. More importantly, the CDC emphasizes the importance of maintaining a typical routine after arrival. "If you are traveling to a time zone that is more than three hours different than your normal time zone, you should follow the sleep and waking routines of your destination when you arrive," they suggest. "It might help to stay in well-lit areas at your destination during the day."

You can't totally beat jet lag. Planning your trip to accommodate the adjustment is just part of major international travel and one way to avoid rookie mistakes as a first-time flier. Even so, you can start by choosing a flight time that will make that accommodation easier on your body.

