This Wholesome Airline Is Making The Skies So Much Friendlier For Pets
Flying on planes can be a total nightmare for humans — and even worse for our furry friends. For starters, not all breeds are welcome on board, and a pet's experience depends largely on its size. Small pets get to cozy up in the cabin (although they have to be crammed inside a carrier), while bigger pets are banished to the cargo hold with the suitcases. That's not exactly how dogs want to kickstart their dream vacation, and that's precisely why entrepreneur Matt Meeker co-founded BarkAir, an airline that prioritizes pets ahead of people. At the moment, it's a canine-only club, but who knows what the future holds?
BarkAir isn't breaking new ground globally — the U.K.-based K9 Jets beat them to it in 2023 — but it's the first of its kind in the United States. "There's a huge amount of interest and demand, and really frustration," Meeker told The Washington Post. "People are looking for a reasonable solution to transport their dog if they're moving or taking a summer vacation or weekend trip."
BarkAir's first flight took off on May 23, 2024, whisking six dogs and 11 humans (including the crew) from New York to Los Angeles, per NPR. The low headcount is on purpose, giving dogs plenty of room to roam around (except during takeoff and landing, obviously). And unlike people-centered flights where only human passengers can get VIP treatment, BarkAir offers a "white paw experience," where dogs of all types and sizes are pampered from check-in to touchdown.
BarkAir offers an upgraded security and flying experience for dogs
@bark
Introducing BARK Air: A 100% totally real airline for dogs 🐶✈️ We’re dog people, and we are tired of the airline industry ignoring us, so we decided to build our own. Now booking the best-in-class dog focused flight imaginable at dogsflyfirst.com #dogtok #traveladvisor #puppiesoftiktok #dogmom #traveltiktok♬ original sound - Shop BARK
What exactly does this white paw experience entail? Pure luxury, of course. Pet parents can forget about scrambling to buy the best pet carriers because they're not required here. Leashes, however, are mandatory, serving as seatbelts during takeoff, landing, or turbulence.
Upon arrival at the airport, dogs and their owners breeze through a speedy check-in and security screening before being escorted to a private lounge where a chef-prepared meal awaits. At the gate, they receive a "just in case" bag filled with essentials like poop bags and calming treats. Once settled on the plane, dogs can choose their favorite beverage and enjoy continuous treat service throughout the flight. Calming aids are also available for dogs that need help getting rid of their jitters.
Dogs are encouraged to socialize; if your pet prefers their own company, BarkAir has that covered. The airline customizes the seating plan for each flight, considering every dog's preferences and behavior. You just have to let them know in advance that your pup is still shy about the concept of making new friends. Need a mid-flight potty break? Emergency pads are available, though it's best to handle business at the relief areas before takeoff. And the VIP experience doesn't end when the wheels touch down. Your ticket includes a complimentary car service (within a 30-mile radius). If you're going somewhere farther, coordinate with the airline, but rest assured that the first 30 miles will still be free.
How to book a flight with BarkAir
Because BarkAir's priority is to make traveling with pets a breeze, booking a flight with them is relatively easy. Just head to the website, choose your origin and destination, select the month you want to fly, the number of tickets you need, and a list of available flights will pop up. Each ticket covers one dog and one human. If your dog needs more company, a limited number of passes are available, but don't get too excited — they cap the tickets at 10. As of this writing, routes are limited to New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Paris, with plans to add more cities in the future.
After booking, a BarkAir concierge will reach out to get all the details about your dog, ensuring everything is perfect for their flight. They'll also go over any special requirements, especially for international travel. Depending on the destination, this could mean microchip compliance, proof of tapeworm treatment, and vaccination records.
The kicker, though, is that the service is not wallet-friendly. A ticket from New York to Los Angeles costs $6,000 while jetting from Los Angeles to London will set you back $12,500. However, BarkAir aims to lower this price as it grows. "We have pretty clear ways of bringing those prices down if the demand is there, and that's what we aim to do," Matt Meeker told NPR. "We want to make this affordable and accessible for as many dogs as possible."