This Wholesome Airline Is Making The Skies So Much Friendlier For Pets

Flying on planes can be a total nightmare for humans — and even worse for our furry friends. For starters, not all breeds are welcome on board, and a pet's experience depends largely on its size. Small pets get to cozy up in the cabin (although they have to be crammed inside a carrier), while bigger pets are banished to the cargo hold with the suitcases. That's not exactly how dogs want to kickstart their dream vacation, and that's precisely why entrepreneur Matt Meeker co-founded BarkAir, an airline that prioritizes pets ahead of people. At the moment, it's a canine-only club, but who knows what the future holds?

BarkAir isn't breaking new ground globally — the U.K.-based K9 Jets beat them to it in 2023 — but it's the first of its kind in the United States. "There's a huge amount of interest and demand, and really frustration," Meeker told The Washington Post. "People are looking for a reasonable solution to transport their dog if they're moving or taking a summer vacation or weekend trip."

BarkAir's first flight took off on May 23, 2024, whisking six dogs and 11 humans (including the crew) from New York to Los Angeles, per NPR. The low headcount is on purpose, giving dogs plenty of room to roam around (except during takeoff and landing, obviously). And unlike people-centered flights where only human passengers can get VIP treatment, BarkAir offers a "white paw experience," where dogs of all types and sizes are pampered from check-in to touchdown.

