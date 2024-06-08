This Little-Known Beach In Mexico Is A Local Favorite For A Serene Escape

Mexico has no shortage of coastline. From the beautiful but dangerous Los Cabos in the west to the stretches of sand inviting travelers to the all-inclusive resorts along the Riviera Maya, you'll find palm trees, warm waters, and surfable waves. However, you'll also often find crowds, resort prices, and unswimmable waters. But if you find yourself absorbing the many pleasures of Oaxaca, Mexico, be sure to add Playa Carrizalillo to your travel list.

While it's not the easiest beach to get to, that adds to its charm and is the very thing that deters many people from seeking it out. However, when you do make the journey, you'll be rewarded with Instagram-worthy turquoise waters, envy-invoking sand, and quintessential thatched-roof bars. Playa Carrizalillo, or Carrizalillo Beach, is located on the southern coast within the state of Oaxaca. From the still low-key town of Puerto Escondido, Playa Carrizalillo is a 5-minute drive or about a 15-minute walk. From the bank above Playa Carrizalillo, you can look down on the beach via a viewpoint. Then, you can make your way down to the beach for a brief stop, or an entire afternoon.