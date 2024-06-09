The Underrated Utah State Park With Iconic Views Like The Grand Canyon But No Crowds

National parks get all the glory, especially in southern Utah, where travelers with once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination checklists scramble to check off "The Mighty 5" — the state's five national parks — in one trip. What they miss while dealing with the throngs of people at Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion are the equally impressive natural wonders and jaw-dropping vistas of Utah's state parks, especially those found at Dead Horse Point State Park. What you won't find at Dead Horse Point are the massive crowds like at the Mighty 5 parks, which collectively receive over 10 million visitors each year, according to the National Park Service (via ABC4 Utah).

The views from the canyon rim here have often been compared to those at Grand Canyon National Park, 333 miles to the south in Arizona. In fact, the canyon at Dead Horse Point looks so much like the Grand Canyon that Hollywood has used it as a stand-in for the more famous natural attraction. At the end of the 1991 film "Thelma and Louise," when the main characters drive off a cliff (meant to be the Grand Canyon) to their certain deaths, they're driving off Fossil Point. While this spot isn't technically inside the state park, it's easily visible from overlooks at Dead Horse Point.