This Hidden Gem California City Is Perfect For A Fun Beach Vacation On A Budget

Los Angeles is one of the most visited cities in the world and one of the most expensive. Visitors can easily shell out over a thousand dollars on an LA getaway, even more so if they plan to stay on the coast. For instance, it's commonplace for hotels in Santa Monica, a tourist hotspot considered one of the best beaches in Southern California, to charge over $400 per night. However, those on a budget have an alternative: Gardena. It's located in the South Bay of Los Angeles, renowned for its beautiful beaches.

The little-known city of Gardena is not on the coast and is primarily suburban. Admittedly, there is not very much to do. However, it's about a 20-minute drive, no highways needed, to Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach. Best of all, accommodation options in Gardena are relatively affordable. Visitors can find contemporary-style rooms at the Hollywood Inn Suites Hotel, top-rated on Tripadvisor, for under $200 a night. Another highly-rated option is Best Western Plus Gardena Inn & Suites. It is slightly more expensive, but visitors can find rooms under $200. It provides a complimentary breakfast.

Alternatively, you'll find several Airbnbs in the area that charge under $100 per night. Note that Los Angeles International Airport is also under 30 minutes away on the notorious 405 freeway. Wherever you decide to stay in Gardena, you'll find yourself in the perfect location to set off and explore the South Bay's beaches.

