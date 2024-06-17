This Hidden Gem California City Is Perfect For A Fun Beach Vacation On A Budget
Los Angeles is one of the most visited cities in the world and one of the most expensive. Visitors can easily shell out over a thousand dollars on an LA getaway, even more so if they plan to stay on the coast. For instance, it's commonplace for hotels in Santa Monica, a tourist hotspot considered one of the best beaches in Southern California, to charge over $400 per night. However, those on a budget have an alternative: Gardena. It's located in the South Bay of Los Angeles, renowned for its beautiful beaches.
The little-known city of Gardena is not on the coast and is primarily suburban. Admittedly, there is not very much to do. However, it's about a 20-minute drive, no highways needed, to Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach. Best of all, accommodation options in Gardena are relatively affordable. Visitors can find contemporary-style rooms at the Hollywood Inn Suites Hotel, top-rated on Tripadvisor, for under $200 a night. Another highly-rated option is Best Western Plus Gardena Inn & Suites. It is slightly more expensive, but visitors can find rooms under $200. It provides a complimentary breakfast.
Alternatively, you'll find several Airbnbs in the area that charge under $100 per night. Note that Los Angeles International Airport is also under 30 minutes away on the notorious 405 freeway. Wherever you decide to stay in Gardena, you'll find yourself in the perfect location to set off and explore the South Bay's beaches.
Discover the South Bay's beaches from Gardena
Given Gardena's proximity to several of Los Angeles' freeways, it's a great gateway to the city. However, after spending time in nearby Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach, visitors won't want to go elsewhere. Redondo Beach is a lesser-known California beach town with historical pier lined with kitschy shops and eateries like Craig's Hot Dog on a Stick. This family-friendly destination is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, biking, skateboarding, and more.
Adjacent to Redondo you'll encounter Hermosa Beach, a gorgeous destination popular with locals for swimming and playing volleyball. In addition, there's a strand where visitors can stroll or bike. However, Hermosa is also famed for its nightlife. The Hermosa Beach pier is lined with bars and eateries, including Baja Sharkeez and Hennessey's Tavern, to name a few.
Then there's Manhattan Beach (pictured). Like Redondo and Hermosa, this exclusive, swimmer-friendly city has a stunning pier, home to the Roundhouse Aquarium, a must-visit attraction. As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "A very compact and free museum aquarium that devotes time to educating about marine life." Next to the pier, visitors will find Downtown Manhattan Beach which has several boutiques and restaurants. That said, Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan, can all be easily traversed via a bike path that connects all three cities. Thus, visitors should consider renting a bike at a local provider such as Marina Bike Rentals for the best vacation experience.
Top off your budget beach vacation with amazing eats
What better way to start or end a beach day than with a delicious meal? Luckily, Gardena has several highly-rated eateries. Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen primarily serves traditional Japanese noodle soup along with a variety of toppings and sides like fried rice, gyoza, and rice bowls. Italian food lovers must dine at Eatalian Cafe. Located in an industrial neighborhood, the restaurant has a vast menu that includes specialty pizzas, pasta, calzones, and classic desserts.
For an all-American breakfast or lunch with a twist, head to The Pan. The diner-like spot serves everything from a chili verde burrito to a breakfast burger. Note that The Pan has two locations in Gardena; one on Western Ave, the other on Artesia Blvd. Another essential stop is the Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop. A bowling alley is not necessarily a typical place to find a good meal. However, Gardena Bowl, which has been around since 1948, is the exception. Diners will find a menu featuring American, Hawaiian, and Asian dishes. Think pancakes, loco moco, chicken katsu, and so much more.
If you need a caffeine fix, forget Starbucks. Smoking Tiger Coffee & Bread offers unique drinks like a banana milk latte and a banana matcha latte. Looking for another destination for your Gardena vacation itinerary? Check out Venice, the gorgeous California beach that is one of the most filmed in the world.