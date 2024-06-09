This Underrated East Coast State Park Belongs On Any Taylor Swift Fan's Bucket List

With her billion-dollar fortune, it might not surprise you to learn that global sensation Taylor Swift owns not one but eight impressive homes. Her real estate portfolio includes her 1930s-era abode in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island. The star famously sang about her stately East Coast house in "The Last Great American Dynasty," featured in her 2020 hit album "Folklore."

Swift purchased the Westerly mansion in 2013 and, in the years since, has appeared throughout the state, including at Goddard Memorial State Park. The nearly 500-acre picturesque spot is located in Warwick, on Greenwich Bay, just under an hour from Westerly. According to Tripadvisor, the top-rated attraction in the coastal city is none other than Goddard Memorial State Park.

Reviewers praise the park's lush beauty, with one individual writing, "The scenery overall is beautiful with a good combination of Greenwich Bay, the boats on the water, and the homes in the distance. Spend as much or as little time as you want here but make sure to put Goddard on your list." However, tourists have more reasons than just the views and its association with Swift to visit Goddard Memorial State Park.

