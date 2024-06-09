This Underrated East Coast State Park Belongs On Any Taylor Swift Fan's Bucket List
With her billion-dollar fortune, it might not surprise you to learn that global sensation Taylor Swift owns not one but eight impressive homes. Her real estate portfolio includes her 1930s-era abode in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island. The star famously sang about her stately East Coast house in "The Last Great American Dynasty," featured in her 2020 hit album "Folklore."
Swift purchased the Westerly mansion in 2013 and, in the years since, has appeared throughout the state, including at Goddard Memorial State Park. The nearly 500-acre picturesque spot is located in Warwick, on Greenwich Bay, just under an hour from Westerly. According to Tripadvisor, the top-rated attraction in the coastal city is none other than Goddard Memorial State Park.
Reviewers praise the park's lush beauty, with one individual writing, "The scenery overall is beautiful with a good combination of Greenwich Bay, the boats on the water, and the homes in the distance. Spend as much or as little time as you want here but make sure to put Goddard on your list." However, tourists have more reasons than just the views and its association with Swift to visit Goddard Memorial State Park.
Plan for an adventurous day at Goddard Memorial State Park
Goddard Memorial State Park stays open all year and has no admission fee. You won't have trouble understanding why Taylor Swift favors the destination, which provides visitors with plenty to do. Warwick has several beaches, one of which you can find at Goddard Memorial State Park. Several reviewers on Tripadvisor have identified it as ideal for swimming or sunbathing, and lifeguards patrol the area on a seasonal basis. With so much greenery, Goddard Memorial State Park makes a stunning setting for a picnic. Pack a lunch and find a shady spot on the lawn, or use one of the many picnic tables available. Take advantage of the hiking and walking trails during your relaxing afternoon. And yes, the park is dog-friendly.
C and L Stables offers horseback riding at Goddard Memorial State Park, which varies in pricing and duration. Note that the business welcomes beginners and riders aged seven and older. Several reviews commend C and L Stables on Tripadvisor. "The trails are amazingly beautiful. This experience was worth the price. All of the horses are very well cared for and appeared to enjoy the walk. Definitely recommend this experience," said one individual. If horseback riding isn't for you, how about sports? Notably, Goddard Memorial State Park has a golf course. However, you'll need a reservation. Rates range from $15 to $20.
Explore Westerly, Rhode Island
If you're a mega Swiftie, you must visit Westerly, one of the many cities the singer calls home. This, of course, is in addition to Goddard Memorial State Park. Westerly is one of the best beach vacation destinations in Rhode Island. Case in point: Misquamicut State Beach, a stunning seaside paradise and popular swimming spot that features a playground and restroom facilities for beachgoers. In 2016, Taylor Swift was caught kissing her then-beau, Tom Hiddleston, at Misquamicut State Beach.
Another must-visit is Downtown Westerly, full of charming local businesses like Martin House Books and Woodmansee's Gifts and Boutique. The latter sells beach-inspired jewelry and New England fashion. Visitors will also find the Cooked Goose, an eatery frequented by Swift, downtown. The Cooked Goose, primarily known for its breakfast offerings, is the highest-rated restaurant in Westerly on Tripadvisor. Reviewers on the site recommend the French toast and the eggs benedict.
If you want to live luxuriously like Swift, stay at Ocean House. The five-star resort awaits in Watch Hill, a stone's throw away from Swift's mansion (pictured). Interested in more Taylor Swift-inspired destinations? Check out the little-known Bahamas island Swift and Travis Kelce vacationed on and the luxury hotel the couple stayed in on Lake Como.