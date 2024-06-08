One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Beach Hideaways Is This Stunning Destination In Italy

Beyond ease of access, Rick Steves favors Varenna for its vibe, which centers on relaxed beauty. It's more laid back and quiet than the nearby and more popular (read: more crowded) town of Bellagio. Steves has shared some suggestions for any Varenna visitor: "Savor a lakeside cappuccino or aperitivo. As ferries come and go, ponder the point where Italy is welded to the Alps. Listen to the volume go down with the sun." Basically, sit back, relax, and take in your location. Don't rush around trying to make sure you visit every museum and monument; instead, sip a drink and remain present in the moment. Pretty good advice, and where better to do it than in such a beautiful place?

Advertisement

If you want to get out onto (or into) the lake, beaches in Varenna allow you to rent a kayak or take a boat tour of the iconic waters. For a swim and sunbathing, Lido di Varenna in Perledo features deck chairs and umbrellas. If you travel with your dog(s), head to Bau Bau Beach on the northern end of Varenna, the only canine-friendly beach on Lake Como's east side. Beyond the beaches, consider Varenna's Villa Monastero, a former monastery for women that now houses a museum and an impressive botanical garden.