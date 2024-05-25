The Absolute Best Time For A Vacation To Italy, According To Rick Steves

If you visit Italy in the height of the summer months, Steves suggests not making the common tourist mistake of wearing shorts, as Italians really only wear them in resort towns and at beaches. A loose skirt or light pants are the way to go. In addition, many churches and religious sites require you to have your shoulders, midriff, and knees covered, so carrying a light scarf is a good idea.

May through October is going to be crowded, so if that's what you want to avoid, Steves advises visiting Italy from November through April. The weather will be cooler, with temperatures sometimes in the 40s up north and in the 50s in Rome. If that's your jam, though, you'll have a lot of luck steering clear of crowds unless you go over the holidays when it gets busy again. Beach towns are not worth visiting around this time, but if it's the monuments and art you want to experience (and the food, of course), it's just about perfect.

You'll likely find shorter hours and businesses closing in the middle of the day for longer in the off season, but you can take leisurely walks and spend more time viewing the majesty of this incredible place without being shoved out of the way by the next person who wants to see a Botticelli. Linger over dinner reviewing what you saw that day. (Dinners in Italy are not a quick experience in general, which surprises some tourists.) Viva Italia!

