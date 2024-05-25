The Absolute Best Time For A Vacation To Italy, According To Rick Steves
Is Italy on your bucket list? A trip to one of the most beautiful countries in the world is hard to beat. From the fashion of Milan and the history of Rome to Pompeii's preserved treasures, the art of Florence, and the beauty of Cortona, it's the destination of a lifetime. Of course, you're not alone in your desire to see these beautiful places. There is also the weather to take into consideration. Certain months are easier to navigate than others, and travel expert Rick Steves has shared his pick for the best time to take a vacation in Italy on his website.
While you may have to plan your Italian getaway around your work schedule, some flexibility could make it even more wonderful. Spring and fall trips to this beautiful country will have a major impact in what you can see, how you move around, your comfort level, and whether or not you can experience everything you've hoped since you saw your first picture of the Roman Forum. Steves lays out good reasons for this. We've got a few tips of our own as well.
Why late spring, early summer, and fall are the best times for Italian travel
Rick Steves recommends visiting Italy in May, June, September, or October. While he says these are the most expensive and busiest months, there is an excellent reason to go anyway: The weather is perfect for walking. Remember that in many Italian cities, you won't just look at art in museums and stroll through lovely corridors full of statues. You'll be outside marveling at the architecture of buildings like the Duomo in Florence, walking the streets around Rome's Trevi Fountain (where tourists have to follow some strict rules), and eating outside in the square in Siena.
Steves advises that many places will have air conditioning, but some will not. They certainly do not pump cool air into the pretty jewelry shops along the Ponte Vecchio, which is completely outside. That means going in July and August can be rough if you're sensitive to heat. The weather can be muggy, and in Rome, you may encounter temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. On a trip to the Eternal City in August 2023, the line for the Coliseum was almost three hours long in the blazing sun. While you may have to wait that long in May, at least you're unlikely to be roasting. Additionally, Steves points out that in Italy, locals take their vacations in August much of the time, so you may not be able to visit every spot you want to if you arrive then. Attractions and businesses shut down, particularly around the Ferragosto holiday on August 15.
Other times to visit Italy
If you visit Italy in the height of the summer months, Steves suggests not making the common tourist mistake of wearing shorts, as Italians really only wear them in resort towns and at beaches. A loose skirt or light pants are the way to go. In addition, many churches and religious sites require you to have your shoulders, midriff, and knees covered, so carrying a light scarf is a good idea.
May through October is going to be crowded, so if that's what you want to avoid, Steves advises visiting Italy from November through April. The weather will be cooler, with temperatures sometimes in the 40s up north and in the 50s in Rome. If that's your jam, though, you'll have a lot of luck steering clear of crowds unless you go over the holidays when it gets busy again. Beach towns are not worth visiting around this time, but if it's the monuments and art you want to experience (and the food, of course), it's just about perfect.
You'll likely find shorter hours and businesses closing in the middle of the day for longer in the off season, but you can take leisurely walks and spend more time viewing the majesty of this incredible place without being shoved out of the way by the next person who wants to see a Botticelli. Linger over dinner reviewing what you saw that day. (Dinners in Italy are not a quick experience in general, which surprises some tourists.) Viva Italia!