One Of The Most Photographed Destinations In Arizona Is A Mesmerizing Natural Wonder

Believe the hype: Horseshoe Bend really is all that. This singular natural wonder leaves nearly all of its 2 million annual visitors gasping in awe. A semi-circular section of a 1,000-foot-deep canyon along the Colorado River, set between Lake Powell and the Grand Canyon, this easily accessible attraction might sound too "touristy" for hardcore outdoors enthusiasts, but even if the parking lot is thronged when you arrive, don't even think of skipping it. As one TripAdvisor visitor wrote, "Despite the crowd, the sight was unforgettable."

Photographers will especially love this setting, and those looking to best capture the sweeping vista will want to shoot wide-angle while bringing the ideal tripods to frame their shots and take incredible selfies. A protected viewing area was constructed in 2017, but the most photogenic spots do not have railings. If you have a fear of heights, approaching the cliff's uneven edge can be a challenge, and if you have kids who are a little too bold, that can be nerve-wracking, too. While not as dangerous as the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail, people have plunged to their deaths, so don't be that backwards-walking selfie-taker.

As spectacular as Horsehoe Bend is, it's a fairly compact viewpoint, so you could be in and out in as little as an hour or two, making it a great addition to an itinerary that includes other sights in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area, like Antelope Canyon, a magical slot canyon on Navajo lands that's accessible by private tour only.

