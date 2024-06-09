The Most Beautiful Swimming Holes In All Of Hawaii, According To Travelers
Little can compare to the feeling of swan diving into an isolated swimming hole in Hawaii; a situation made all the better if that secluded spot boasts stunning views and refreshingly cool water. From translucent tidal pools carved from lava rock to a natural bath once frequented by royals, you'll find plenty of gorgeous places to practice your breaststroke in the Aloha state. Whether you hope to cliff jump into an oceanfront pond or float on the surface of a stream-fed swimming hole deep in a canyon, you're sure to discover the perfect spot on this list of the most beautiful swimming holes in Hawaii.
While they may not be the best places for snorkeling in Hawaii, these lovely swimming spots are an ideal addition to any adventure-oriented itinerary. We've poured hours into ensuring each swimming hole merits a visit, including scouring the web and reading countless traveler reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, All Trails, and Reddit. Then, we cross-referenced our findings with research to uncover the safety concerns of each place. To ensure you experience a seamless trip, avoid visiting these swimming holes during or after a major rain storm (due to contamination and flooding), and check the forecast before heading out on your journey. Flash floods present a danger in some locations (especially Waioka Pond) and can occur even during seemingly perfect weather.
How to stay safe when visiting a swimming hole
Little may beat swimming in an off-the-beaten-path locale with stellar views; however, getting injured in the process can put a quick end to a fabulous vacation. Thankfully, you can minimize your risks by considering a few details before flutter-kicking your way through one of the most beautiful swimming holes in Hawaii.
- Swim with a buddy. Water fun can turn deadly quickly, so it's important to have someone nearby to help if you get into trouble.
- Stay sober. The more you drink, the less alert you become.
- Keep your mouth closed, and don't swim if you have an open cut to avoid leptospirosis, a common disease found in Hawaii. You can easily contract this bacterial illness, dubbed a "zoonotic infection endemic" by Dr. William A Londeree in the Hawai'i Journal of Medicine and Public Health, swimming in an infected pond, stream, or waterfall. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, a rash, headache, vomiting, and diarrhea.
- Cliff-jumping can be dangerous, especially if you lack experience diving in the area. Leave the locals to do their thing while watching safely from the sidelines.
- Don't swim directly under a waterfall. Not only could an object flow over the top and onto your head, but the force of the water could push you under the surface.
- Finally, protect your feet and beware of slippery rocks. Wearing water shoes can help avoid injury.
Uluwehi Falls, Maui
Sometimes referred to as Secret Falls, Maui's dramatic Uluwehi Falls are far from a clandestine attraction. While getting there takes some planning (you'll need a kayak and comfortable hiking sandals), this Wailua River State Park landmark is known to locals and tourists alike. Travelers recommend checking the weather before embarking on a journey to the falls.
You should also consider hiring a local guide. You'll need access to a boat for the 45-minute trip to the trailhead. Then, you'll have to dock your craft and head off on a 20-minute hike to the swimming hole. While, according to reviewers on All Trails, the hike is "gorgeous and quite easy," Having someone well-acquainted with the area will make it more straightforward to find the route, plus they'll know when and if you can safely cross the river.
Just under 2 miles along the kayak trail, you'll encounter a spot to pull over to explore the Kamokila Hawaiian Village. Secure your boat well so it doesn't float away. Once you arrive at Secret Falls, it's time to enjoy a refreshing swim. You earned it! However, bear in mind that the pool reaches a greater depth than you might expect, especially in the center. One reviewer warned visitors to keep a close eye on their snacks as local chickens hang around waiting to peck a tasty treat.
Hanakapi'ai Falls, Kauai
It might take a while to get to the swimming hole at the base of Kauai's Hanakapi'ai Falls, but once submerged in its cool water, you'll be happy you made the trek. Actually, "trek" probably is not a strong enough word to describe the route to the falls. This challenging 7.7-mile roundtrip journey will take about five hours in total. One traveler wrote on Tripadvisor, "for fit people only," before describing a tough trail involving jumps between boulders, stream crossings, and muddy conditions.
If you feel up to the hike, the natural gem awaiting your arrival won't disappoint you. However, if you have your hopes set on swimming with turtles, you'll want to add a trip to Maui's Turtle Town to your Hawaiian itinerary. Many tourists book a two-island combo for their trip, and you can't go wrong with a visit to both Kauai and Maui.
Before heading to Kauai's Hanakapi'ai Falls, pre-book your reservation, as non-residents must organize their visit in advance. Set in Haena State Park, tourists can reserve a shuttle, which includes your entry fee. Parking spots sell out quickly, so the shuttle is an easier way to ensure your trip. A roundtrip ticket costs $40 per adult. Reservations are available to book 30 days in advance. If you're wondering if you can get away with parking outside the property, you won't. A parking ticket costs $200, and your car might even get towed, which isn't worth the risk.
Waikamoi Falls, Maui
The rushing Waikamoi Stream cascades into a picturesque swimming hole you'd likely miss if you weren't forewarned. Located just off Maui's scenic Hana Highway, close to mile marker 10, this resplendent place waits just under Lower Waikamoi Falls. Also known as Mile 10 Falls, verdant foliage hides this sublime place from those traveling on the nearby road. To find it, pull over and park before the bridge, then look for the trail down to Lower Waikamoi Falls. Wear shoes with a good grip!
Reviewers on Tripadvisor mention that the trail can get quite muddy, especially after a rainstorm. When describing their journey to the swimming hole, one Reddit user warned, "There was a lot of rock jumping and many rocks were slippery." Go slowly and carefully to ensure a safe and successful visit. If you hope to swim in this tranquil locale, bring a towel and enter the water slowly. Large boulders lie below the surface, so this isn't an ideal place to jump or dive in. While visitors can often enjoy a peaceful visit on their own, this spot can get crowded at times. You may even encounter a lineup for the rope swing found tied to a tree that hangs above the water.
Umauma Falls, Big Island
Those who desire to swim in one of the beautiful swimming holes below Umauma Falls must first book a tour. The Umauma Experience offers a variety of options that marry activities like ziplining and kayaking with a splash in the swimming hole. Prices start at $85 per person or $75 per child. Or pay the $5 entrance fee to explore the lush gardens and three-tiered falls on your own. The only waterfall of its kind on the Big Island, Umauma Falls is aptly named – its moniker translates to "constantly flowing."
Bring a camera, as this picturesque view makes the perfect backdrop for romantic photos. Sandwiched between verdant rainforests, the Umauma River and its gorgeous falls create an oasis for locals and tourists alike. One Tripadvisor reviewer described the area as having "one of the most beautiful falls you'll see on the Big Island."
While not the ultimate swimming and snorkeling destination on the Big Island (that honor goes to Kahalu'u Beach Park), you won't want to miss the swimming hole at Umauama Falls. To get there, follow the main trail. Considered an easy hike, it spans 1.1 miles roundtrip. The three falls' cascades carved out the deep swimming holes over hundreds of years. The mild current makes the river quite safe for swimming. However, the conditions may be more dangerous if visiting after a big rain. Tip: Wear insect repellant, as the area can get quite buggy.
Waipo'o Falls, Kauai
You'll encounter the captivating Waipo'o Falls in Kauai's Waimea Canyon State Park. Known for its phenomenal views of Waimea Canyon (a.k.a. "the Grand Canyon of the Pacific"), this sublime (and free-to-visit) spot lies on the island's southwestern side. While you can't swim in the pretty pool below the large Waipo'o Falls (it drops 800 feet), you'll find a smaller waterfall with an inviting pool not too far past it, along the Canyon Trail. Like its bigger cousin, the Koke'e Stream feeds this smaller cascade.
The Canyon Trail covers 3 miles roundtrip and will take about an hour and 42 minutes to complete. On All Trails, travelers who've walked the path describe it as an easy trail and a "good family hike." They mention that it can get slippery and muddy after rain and urge visitors to wear hiking shoes and bring water. Walking poles could also prove helpful as the route gets steep at points. Taking a cooling dip is your reward for a path well-hiked. Tip: If you hope to catch the falls at the height of their glory, visit during winter when they've seen more rain. The summer is often very dry.
Queen's Bath, Kauai
There's something magical about the Queen's Bath tide pool situated on Kauai's northern coast. Surrounded by a lava rock shelf and fronting the dramatic ocean, ocean water refreshes this picturesque wonder as waves crash against the shore. A short (about 25-minute), muddy hike will get you from Princeville to this pretty spot, which may have hosted royal bathers. Stick by the fence when making your way there. Reddit users warn visitors to exercise caution when swimming there and encourage tourists to do their research before jumping in. Additionally, a reviewer on Tripadvisor recommends wearing hiking shoes.
The enclosed tidal pool lies close to a much more dangerous locale open to the ocean's rough surf. Before visiting Queen's Bath, check the weather and surf report. Despite being enclosed, this unique spot can be as dangerous as it is stunning. Also, don't visit between October and May when the bath officially closes due to large, rough surf. Not to be confused with Queen's Pond, which lies on Kauai's West coast, it's safest to swim there in summer when the ocean is calmer. If you arrive to waves that tower over 4 feet when standing above the pool, don't jump in. Note: Winter is the most dangerous time to visit Queen's Bath, as you'll likely encounter waves as high as 15 feet.
Six Tons Falls, Big Island
The Kawainui Stream feeds the swimming pool below Six Tons Falls, a pretty and refreshing place to go for a dip on a nice day. Take your time when driving along the narrow, one-lane Old Mamalahoa Highway, or you might miss this somewhat secret spot. Six Tons Falls lies just beyond a wooden bridge near the town of Pepeekeo. The in-and-out trail to the beautiful swimming hole spans only 0.2 miles but can prove challenging, especially if it rained recently. As a user wrote on All Trails, "can't hike too much when it's raining a lot because the water is way to powerful."
Wear good shoes for your visit, as you'll have to climb over boulders and tree roots, walk through waist-deep water, and maneuver through a tunnel before finding this natural gem. Unleash your inner Indiana Jones as you emerge from the dark space into a waterfall-laden wonderland surrounded by lush trees. If you arrive to optimal conditions (i.e., calm and not flooded), this makes a perfect place to enjoy a quiet swim, although you may not be alone as locals frequent this area. While this pretty locale isn't one of the best snorkeling spots on Hawaii's Big Island, you'll find a lot to love about this secluded wonder. Travelers recommend visiting with a buddy, bringing a flashlight for your traipse through the tunnel, and wearing insect repellant.
Pua'a Ka'a Falls, Maui
Pua'a Ka'a State Wayside Park is home to a pair of small, captivating cascades that end in crystal clear pools. Unlike some of the other beautiful swimming holes on this list, Pua'a Ka'a Falls is easy to access and suitable for families looking for a refreshing and beautiful dip. You won't encounter treacherous paths on your journey to this sparkling spot, and there are restrooms and covered picnic tables on hand, making this an easy place to visit for a picnic.
That said, visitors should avoid exploring further upstream as the trail, which crosses a viaduct, can become dangerous, especially after it rains. You'll find these falls near Mile Marker 22.5 on Maui's famed Road to Hana, and All Trails identifies the path, which runs about 0.3 miles in length, as moderately challenging. It will take about 14 minutes to hike. Are you traveling with your favorite furry friend? Bring them along. Dogs are allowed on this trail. If you hope for a large swimming hole beautiful enough to enjoy for an entire, splash-filled day, you may want to look elsewhere. According to multiple travelers' reviews, Pua'a Ka'a Falls better serves as a pit stop than a full-fledged adventure.
Waioka Pond, Maui
A trip to Maui's Waioka Pond is not for the faint of heart, but adventurous visitors will be rewarded with a tranquil setting so sublime that they may think they've jumped into a postcard. Surrounded by towering lava rock cliffs, those without a fear of heights can practice cliff jumping while their more cautious friends tread water in the crystal clear swimming hole. If you plan to leap, be careful! Also known as Venus Pool, this idyllic spot is yet another secluded treasure found off Maui's Hana Highway. When the ocean's waves are rough enough, they refill the pool, crashing over the rocks in their quest for a landing spot. If you want a safer place to adventure, consider a trip to Spitting Cave, one of the world's best cliff-jumping spots located in Oahu.
The hike to the captivating Maui's Waioka Pond traverses private property, and parking is very limited. A debate continues over whether tourists should visit this local swimming hole, and all are advised to beware of flash floods, which have claimed lives in this location and can happen even during sunny weather. Travelers should check with locals to determine whether they can safely visit this area during their trip. Those lucky enough to swim there on a clear and safe day in the past describe their experience on Tripadvisor as "a thrill," "gorgeous," and a "fantasy swimming hole."
How we chose the swimming holes in Hawaii
No one wants to feel let down when they arrive at a recommended location. That's why we dug deep to determine which of Hawaii's most beautiful swimming holes are worthy of a visit. We consulted reviews on sites like All Trails, Tripadvisor, Reddit, and local blogs and articles to find gorgeous natural pools in the state that are safe enough to swim in. That said, you should remain cautious no matter which spot you visit. All swimming holes on this list have risks associated with them (we are talking about nature and water, after all), especially if you visit at dangerous times.