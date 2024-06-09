The Most Beautiful Swimming Holes In All Of Hawaii, According To Travelers

Sometimes referred to as Secret Falls, Maui's dramatic Uluwehi Falls are far from a clandestine attraction. While getting there takes some planning (you'll need a kayak and comfortable hiking sandals), this Wailua River State Park landmark is known to locals and tourists alike. Travelers recommend checking the weather before embarking on a journey to the falls.

Advertisement

You should also consider hiring a local guide. You'll need access to a boat for the 45-minute trip to the trailhead. Then, you'll have to dock your craft and head off on a 20-minute hike to the swimming hole. While, according to reviewers on All Trails, the hike is "gorgeous and quite easy," Having someone well-acquainted with the area will make it more straightforward to find the route, plus they'll know when and if you can safely cross the river.

Just under 2 miles along the kayak trail, you'll encounter a spot to pull over to explore the Kamokila Hawaiian Village. Secure your boat well so it doesn't float away. Once you arrive at Secret Falls, it's time to enjoy a refreshing swim. You earned it! However, bear in mind that the pool reaches a greater depth than you might expect, especially in the center. One reviewer warned visitors to keep a close eye on their snacks as local chickens hang around waiting to peck a tasty treat.

Advertisement