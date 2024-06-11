Do You Always Need A Passport When Traveling By Cruise?

The beauty of cruises is that you can visit multiple destinations without the hassle of hopping onto multiple forms of transportation. In fact, you may even choose not to get off the ship at all and still be able to technically visit new places. But because of a cruise's insulated nature, one of the things that some fail to check before booking a cruise is figuring out whether or not they need a passport or a specific travel requirement before they set sail. But here's the quick answer: It depends.

If you're new to cruises, you might not know that there are two types of cruises: Closed loop and open loop. The former means the ship begins and ends from the same U.S. port and sticks to only the Western Hemisphere (think the Caribbean, Mexico, and Bahamas). In this case, passports aren't usually required, with the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection noting that proof of citizenship will do the trick. A driver's license for American citizens 16 years old and older will suffice, while younger ones can present a birth certificate.

Meanwhile, an open loop cruise is one that embarks from one U.S. port and disembarks at a different one. For these, even if the ship travels strictly within the Western Hemisphere, a passport is a must for passengers, no matter the age. Your 6-month-old infant? Yup, they'll need to have a passport, too. The same applies to longer voyages that venture beyond North and Central America.

